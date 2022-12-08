Khambhalia Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Khambhalia seat in Gujarat. A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Ayar Mulubhai Hardasbhai Bera (BJP), Isudan Gadhvi (AAP), Bukhari Yakub Mohammad Hushen (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen), Solanki Govind Hamirbhai (BSP), Chetariya Lakhubhai Lagdhirbhai (Gujarat Nav Nirman Sena), Ahir Vikrambhai Arjanbhai Maadam (INC), Manjuben Karabhai Pingal (IND), Vala Hamir Makvana (IND), Ibrahimbhai Amadbhai Ghavda (IND), Nurmamad Jusab Pariyani (IND), Nangesh Karsan Jeshabhai (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 62.34% which is 2.01% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.81 Khambhalia (ખંભાળિયા) (Jamkhambhaliya) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Devbhumi Dwarka district of Gujarat. Khambhalia is part of Jamnagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Semi-Urban.LIVE Khambhalia election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Khambhalia election result or click here for compact election results of Khambhalia and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Khambhalia go here.

Demographic profile of Khambhalia:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.73% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.03%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.65%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,02,603 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,54,566 were male and 1,48,029 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Khambhalia in 2022 is 958 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,64,794 eligible electors, of which 1,37,392 were male, 1,27,397 female and 5 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,30,992 eligible electors, of which 1,20,806 were male, 1,10,174 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Khambhalia in 2017 was 115. In 2012, there were 246 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Khambhalia:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Ahir Vikrambhai Arjanbhai Madam of INC won in this seat defeating Kalubhai Naranbhai Chavda of BJP by a margin of 11,046 which was 6.92% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 49.67% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ahir Ebha Karsan Karmur of INC by a margin of 38,382 votes which was 24.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.13% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 81. Khambhalia Assembly segment of the 12. Jamnagar Lok Sabha constituency. Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam of BJP won the Jamnagar Parliament seat defeating Kandoriya Mulubhai Ranmalbhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Jamnagar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Khambhalia:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 20 contestants in the fray for this seat and 17 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Khambhalia:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Khambhalia are: Ayar Mulubhai Hardasbhai Bera (BJP), Isudan Gadhvi (AAP), Bukhari Yakub Mohammad Hushen (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen), Solanki Govind Hamirbhai (BSP), Chetariya Lakhubhai Lagdhirbhai (Gujarat Nav Nirman Sena), Ahir Vikrambhai Arjanbhai Maadam (INC), Manjuben Karabhai Pingal (IND), Vala Hamir Makvana (IND), Ibrahimbhai Amadbhai Ghavda (IND), Nurmamad Jusab Pariyani (IND), Nangesh Karsan Jeshabhai (IND).

Voter turnout in Khambhalia:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 62.34%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 60.33%, while it was 68.33% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is 2.01% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Khambhalia went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Khambhalia constituency:

Assembly constituency No.81. Khambhalia comprises of the following areas of Devbhumi Dwarka district of Gujarat: 1. Khambhalia Taluka. 2. Bhanvad Taluka (Part) Villages - Rentala Kalavad, Gundla, Chandvad, Jampar, morjhar, Sevak Devaliya, Gunda, Sajadiyali, Kantoliya, Sanakhala, Rojhivada, Navagam, Sai Devaliya, Verad, Fatehpur, Rupamora, Jharera, Bhavaneshvar, Dhebar, Bhenakvad, Ambaliyara, Ranparda, Bharatpur, mevasa, Ambardi, Shiva, mota Kalavad, Timbdi, Ghumli, mokhana, Pachhatar, Dudhala, Hathla, Gadu, Ranpar, Pachhatardi, Ravno Nes, Chhapiyo Nes, Ranivav Nes, Kansaliyo Nes, moradiyo Nes, Baradi Nes, Dandra Nes, modpar, Kalyanpar, Gulabsagar Nes, Satsagar Nes, Abhpara Nes, Thar Nes, Dhedhakhuna Nes, Dhola Dhuna Nes, Kathiyani Nes, Vagadiyo Nes, Rojhda, Dhramani Nes, Khodiyar Nes, Vi Nes, Gali Nes, Killeshwar Nes, Dhedhio Nes, Suvardo Nes, Fuljhar Nes, Kasvirdo Nes, Tadi Nes, Khatariyo Nes, Bado Nes, Kapurdi Nes, Ranasar Nes, Jambusar, Jasapar, Bhanvad (m).

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Khambhalia constituency, which are: Dwarka, Jamjodhpur, Porbandar, Kutiyana. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Khambhalia:

The geographic coordinates of Khambhalia is: 22°06’38.5"N 69°39’20.2"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Khambhalia

List of candididates contesting from Khambhalia Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Ayar Mulubhai Hardasbhai Bera

Party: BJP

Age: 57

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 5.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 86.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 5.1 crore

Total income: Rs 9.5 lakh

Candidate name: Isudan Gadhvi

Party: AAP

Age: 40

Profession: Farmer

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 50.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 15.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 95.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 7.3 lakh

Candidate name: Bukhari Yakub Mohammad Hushen

Party: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen

Age: 29

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Solanki Govind Hamirbhai

Party: BSP

Age: 36

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Chetariya Lakhubhai Lagdhirbhai

Party: Gujarat Nav Nirman Sena

Age: 51

Profession: Retired

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 83.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 10.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 8.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 75 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.7 lakh

Candidate name: Ahir Vikrambhai Arjanbhai Maadam

Party: INC

Age: 64

Profession: Agriculture, Construction

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 7.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 41.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 2.4 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 4.8 crore

Total income: Rs 70.9 lakh

Candidate name: Manjuben Karabhai Pingal

Party: IND

Age: 39

Profession: House Wife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Total assets: Rs 65392

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 65392

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Vala Hamir Makvana

Party: IND

Age: 46

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ibrahimbhai Amadbhai Ghavda

Party: IND

Age: 59

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Total assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Nurmamad Jusab Pariyani

Party: IND

Age: 48

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 33.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 4.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 29 lakh

Total income: Rs 8 lakh

Candidate name: Nangesh Karsan Jeshabhai

Party: IND

Age: 52

Profession: Pvt Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 24.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 13 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 3.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 21 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.5 lakh

