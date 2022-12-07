Khanpur ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.167

Ward No.167 Khanpur (खानपुर) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South Delhi district and Ambedkar Nagar Assembly constituency and South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Khanpur went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Khanpur corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Khanpur ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Khanpur was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Khanpur candidates 2022

There are a total of 3 contestants in the fray from Khanpur ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Suman Gupta (AAP), Mamta Yadav (BJP), Deepika (INC).

MLA and MP of Khanpur

Ajay Dutt of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 48. Ambedkar Nagar Assembly constituency and Ramesh Bidhuri of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Khanpur is a part.

Demographic profile of Khanpur

According to the delimitation report, Khanpur ward has a total population of 64,453 of which 9,414 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 14.61% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Khanpur ward

The following areas are covered under the Khanpur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Sainik Farm; Badarpur-Mehrauli Road Lig Flats And M.B.Road, Rps Colony; Jawahar Park (Duggal Colony), Block-A; Jawahar Park (Duggal Colony), Block-B; Jawahar Park (Duggal Colony), Block-C; Jawahar Park, Block-A; Jawahar Park, Block-B; Jawahar Park, Block-C; Jawahar Park, Block-D; Jawahar Park, Block-E; Jawahar Park, Block-F; “Khanpur Extn. Block-A, B, C, D, E, M.B. Road, Khanpur Extn,, F-Block;" Khanpur Village, Harijan Camp And Banjara Camp; Krishna Park, Block-A, B, C, D, E, Gupta Farms; M.B. Road, Khanpur Block-A; M.B. Road, Khanpur Block-B; M.B. Road, Khanpur Block-C; M.B. Road, Khanpur Block-D; Raju Park, Block-A, Block B And Block C, C-I, C-Ii; Sainik Farm; Shiv Park, Block-A, B, D; Dakshinpuri Block-F; Dakshinpuri Block-G.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 167. Khanpur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Suman Gupta; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,72,83,155; Total liabilities: Rs 72,90,000.

Candidate name: Mamta Yadav; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 2,08,18,195; Total liabilities: Rs 14,28,490.

Candidate name: Deepika; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 21,15,900; Total liabilities: Rs 40,012.

