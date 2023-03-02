Kharkutta Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Kharkutta seat in Meghalaya. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Rupert Momin (NPP), Luderberg Ch. Momin (UDP), Elstone D. Marak (BJP), Chireng Peter R. Marak (INC), Cherak Watre Momin (TMC). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 77.68% which is -8.95% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.37 Kharkutta is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Garo Hills region and North Garo Hills district of Meghalaya. Kharkutta is part of Tura Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kharkutta election result or click here for compact election results of Kharkutta and all other seats in Meghalaya. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Kharkutta go here.

Demographic profile of Kharkutta:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 99.23%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 60.44%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 43,081 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 22,276 were male and 20,805 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kharkutta in 2023 is 934 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 37,183 eligible electors, of which 19,316 were male, 17,867 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 28,239 eligible electors, of which 14,332 were male, 13,907 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kharkutta in 2018 was 23. In 2013, there were 9 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Kharkutta:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Rupert Momin of NPP won in this seat defeating Cherak Watre Momin of INC by a margin of 809 which was 2.5% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPP had a vote share of 45.25% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Cherak Momin of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Omillo K Sangma of NPP by a margin of 1,687 votes which was 7.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 32.34% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NPP got the most number of votes in the 37. Kharkutta Assembly segment of the 2. Tura Lok Sabha constituency. Agatha K Sangma of NPP won the Tura Parliament seat defeating Dr Mukul Sangma of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPP won the Tura Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Kharkutta:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Kharkutta:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from Kharkutta are: Rupert Momin (NPP), Luderberg Ch. Momin (UDP), Elstone D. Marak (BJP), Chireng Peter R. Marak (INC), Cherak Watre Momin (TMC).

Voter turnout in Kharkutta:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 77.68%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 86.63%, while it was 84.71% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -8.95% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Kharkutta went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Kharkutta constituency:

Assembly constituency No.37. Kharkutta comprises of the following areas of North Garo Hills district of Meghalaya: Kharkutta C.D. Block.

A total of Three Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border Kharkutta constituency, which are: Mendipathar, Rongjeng, Rambrai Jyrngam. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Kamrup & Goalpara Districts of Assam.

Map location of Kharkutta:

The geographic coordinates of Kharkutta is: 25°50’16.4"N 90°53’26.9"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Kharkutta

List of candidates contesting from Kharkutta Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Rupert MominParty: NPPAge: 48Gender: MaleProfession: Member of Legislative AssemblyEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 89 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 16.2 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Luderberg Ch. MominParty: UDPAge: 66Gender: MaleProfession: AgriculturistEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 21.7 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 2.2 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Elstone D. MarakParty: BJPAge: 62Gender: MaleProfession: Social WorkerEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 26.4 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 1.4 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Chireng Peter R. MarakParty: INCAge: 31Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 77.4 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Cherak Watre MominParty: TMCAge: 44Gender: MaleProfession: Member of District Council (GHADC), TuraEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 2.9 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 3.5 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

