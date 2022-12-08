Khedbrahma Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Khedbrahma seat in Gujarat. A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Ashvin Kotval (BJP), Gameti Bipinchandra Rupasibhai (AAP), Dabhi Savjibhai Lakhmabhai (Bhartiya Jan Parishad), Pandor Ravajibhai Veljibhai (Bhartiya Tribal Party), Dr Tushar Amarsinh Chaudhary (INC), Parmar Rakeshkumar Babubhai (IND), Rameshkumar Ramjibhai Modiya (IND), Shantilal Asari (IND), Robinsonbhai Simonbhai Chauhan (Loktantrik Rashtravadi Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 71.73% which is -4.45% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.29 Khedbrahma (ખેડબ્રહ્મા) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Sabarkantha district of Gujarat. Khedbrahma is part of Sabarkantha Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Khedbrahma election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Khedbrahma election result or click here for compact election results of Khedbrahma and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Khedbrahma go here.

Demographic profile of Khedbrahma:

This Scheduled Tribes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.21% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 70.72%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.79%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,83,073 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,44,781 were male and 1,38,287 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Khedbrahma in 2022 is 955 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,36,186 eligible electors, of which 1,21,521 were male, 1,14,660 female and 5 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,97,033 eligible electors, of which 1,01,597 were male, 95436 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Khedbrahma in 2017 was 814. In 2012, there were 816 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Khedbrahma:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Kotwal Ashvinbhai Laxmanbhai of INC won in this seat defeating Ramilaben Bara of BJP by a margin of 11,131 which was 6.2% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 47.43% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ashvin Kotwal of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Makwana Bhojabhai Hujabhai of BJP by a margin of 50,137 votes which was 33.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 59.35% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 29. Khedbrahma Assembly segment of the 5. Sabarkantha Lok Sabha constituency. Rathod Dipsinh Shankarsinh of BJP won the Sabarkantha Parliament seat defeating Thakor Rajendrasinh Shivsinh of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Sabarkantha Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Khedbrahma:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Khedbrahma:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Khedbrahma are: Ashvin Kotval (BJP), Gameti Bipinchandra Rupasibhai (AAP), Dabhi Savjibhai Lakhmabhai (Bhartiya Jan Parishad), Pandor Ravajibhai Veljibhai (Bhartiya Tribal Party), Dr Tushar Amarsinh Chaudhary (INC), Parmar Rakeshkumar Babubhai (IND), Rameshkumar Ramjibhai Modiya (IND), Shantilal Asari (IND), Robinsonbhai Simonbhai Chauhan (Loktantrik Rashtravadi Party).

Voter turnout in Khedbrahma:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 71.73%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 76.18%, while it was 75.76% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -4.45% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Khedbrahma went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Khedbrahma constituency:

Assembly constituency No.29. Khedbrahma comprises of the following areas of Sabarkantha district of Gujarat: 1. Khedbrahma Taluka. 2. Vijaynagar Taluka.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Khedbrahma constituency, which are: Danta (ST), Idar (SC), Bhiloda (ST). This constituency shares an inter-state border with Sirohi and Udaipur districts of Rajasthan.

Map location of Khedbrahma:

The geographic coordinates of Khedbrahma is: 24°06’14.4"N 73°09’37.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Khedbrahma

List of candididates contesting from Khedbrahma Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Ashvin Kotval

Party: BJP

Age: 58

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 18.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 70.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 97 lakh

Total income: Rs 18.7 lakh

Candidate name: Gameti Bipinchandra Rupasibhai

Party: AAP

Age: 53

Profession: Agriculture & Retired

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 55.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 25.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 30.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 7.4 lakh

Candidate name: Dabhi Savjibhai Lakhmabhai

Party: Bhartiya Jan Parishad

Age: 62

Profession: Retired Pension

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 3 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Pandor Ravajibhai Veljibhai

Party: Bhartiya Tribal Party

Age: 62

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 34.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 4.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 30 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr.Tushar Amarsinh Chaudhary

Party: INC

Age: 56

Profession: Social Worker & Agriculture & Construction

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 7.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.9 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 5.9 crore

Total income: Rs 21.6 lakh

Candidate name: Parmar Rakeshkumar Babubhai

Party: IND

Age: 32

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 11.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 11.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rameshkumar Ramjibhai Modiya

Party: IND

Age: 39

Profession: Farming & Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 2.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 98.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shantilal Asari

Party: IND

Age: 41

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 11.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 92000

Immovable assets: Rs 11 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Robinsonbhai Simonbhai Chauhan

Party: Loktantrik Rashtravadi Party

Age: 54

Profession: Lawyer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 91587

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 41587

Immovable assets: Rs 50000

Total income: Rs 2.5 lakh

