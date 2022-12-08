Kheralu Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Kheralu seat in Gujarat. A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Sardarbhai (BJP), Dineshji (AAP), Chauhan Mukeshsinh (Garvi Gujarat Party), Desai Mukeshkumar (INC), Alok (IND), Thakor Rameshji (IND), Thakor Ramsinhji (IND), Valjibhai (Log Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 67.38% which is -4.78% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.20 Kheralu (ખેરાલુ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Mahesana district of Gujarat. Kheralu is part of Patan Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Kheralu election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kheralu election result or click here for compact election results of Kheralu and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Kheralu go here.

Demographic profile of Kheralu:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.91% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.28%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.61%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,24,294 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,16,239 were male and 1,08,053 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kheralu in 2022 is 930 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,00,990 eligible electors, of which 1,05,009 were male, 95980 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,77,837 eligible electors, of which 92839 were male, 84998 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kheralu in 2017 was 313. In 2012, there were 217 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Kheralu:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Dabhi Bharatsinhji Shankarji of BJP won in this seat defeating Desai Mukeshkumar Moghjibhai of IND by a margin of 21,415 which was 14.83% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 41.1% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Dhabhi Bharatsighji Sankarji of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Thakor Babuji Ujamji of INC by a margin of 18,386 votes which was 14.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.8% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 20. Kheralu Assembly segment of the 3. Patan Lok Sabha constituency. Dabhi Bharatsinhji Shankarji of BJP won the Patan Parliament seat defeating Jagdish Thakor of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Patan Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Kheralu:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Kheralu:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Kheralu are: Sardarbhai (BJP), Dineshji (AAP), Chauhan Mukeshsinh (Garvi Gujarat Party), Desai Mukeshkumar (INC), Alok (IND), Thakor Rameshji (IND), Thakor Ramsinhji (IND), Valjibhai (Log Party).

Voter turnout in Kheralu:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 67.38%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 72.16%, while it was 71.36% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -4.78% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Kheralu went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Kheralu constituency:

Assembly constituency No.20. Kheralu comprises of the following areas of Mahesana district of Gujarat: 1. Satlasana Taluka. 2. Kheralu Taluka. 3. Vadnagar Taluka (Part) Villages - Sipor, Karshanpura, Khatasana, Dabu, Aspa, Vaktapur, Ganeshpura, undani, Khanpur, Sarna, Champa, Navapura, Sultanpur, Shahpur (Vad), undhai, Valasana, Vaghdi (Juni), Vaghadi (Navi), Shobhasan, Pipaldar, Karbatiya, Sabalpur, Rajpur (Vad), mirjhapur.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Kheralu constituency, which are: Sidhpur, Vadgam (SC), Danta (ST), Idar (SC), Vijapur, Unjha. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Kheralu:

The geographic coordinates of Kheralu is: 23°55’41.9"N 72°41’47.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Kheralu

List of candididates contesting from Kheralu Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Sardarbhai

Party: BJP

Age: 58

Profession: Engineer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 39.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.5 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 8.1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 31.6 crore

Total income: Rs 13.1 lakh

Candidate name: Dineshji

Party: AAP

Age: 48

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 38.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 12 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 13.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 25 lakh

Total income: Rs 7.4 lakh

Candidate name: Chauhan Mukeshsinh

Party: Garvi Gujarat Party

Age: 31

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 82500

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 82500

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Desai Mukeshkumar

Party: INC

Age: 56

Profession: Farming & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 6.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Total income: Rs 11.2 lakh

Candidate name: Alok

Party: IND

Age: 36

Profession: Business & Director - Jhirkar Refractory Limited

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 10.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 7.4 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 3.6 crore

Total income: Rs 63.5 lakh

Candidate name: Thakor Rameshji

Party: IND

Age: 50

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 36.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 11.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 25 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Thakor Ramsinhji

Party: IND

Age: 62

Profession: Retired Govt Employee

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 2.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 28.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2 crore

Total income: Rs 3.5 lakh

Candidate name: Valjibhai

Party: Log Party

Age: 66

Profession: Social Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 17 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 500

Immovable assets: Rs 17 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

