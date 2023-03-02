Khliehriat Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Khliehriat seat in Meghalaya. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Sunida Bareh (TMC), Nehlang Lyngdoh (NPP), Kyrmen Shylla (UDP), Jhanika Siangshai (INC), Damewanhi L Rymbai (VPP), Bhayes Chyrmang (BJP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 90.48% which is -0.32% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.6 Khliehriat is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Khasi and Jaintia Hills region and East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya. Khliehriat is part of Shillong Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Demographic profile of Khliehriat:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.18% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 93.35%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 47.46%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 46,962 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 23,386 were male and 23,576 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Khliehriat in 2023 is 1008 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 38,105 eligible electors, of which 18,371 were male, 19,734 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 31,473 eligible electors, of which 15,244 were male, 16,229 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Khliehriat in 2018 was 2. In 2013, there were 1 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Khliehriat:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Kyrmen Shylla of UDP won in this seat defeating Justine Dkhar of BJP by a margin of 8,181 which was 23.38% of the total votes cast for the seat. UDP had a vote share of 57.98% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Justine Dkhar of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating Finelynes Bareh of IND by a margin of 1,638 votes which was 5.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 36.37% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, UDP got the most number of votes in the 6. Khliehriat Assembly segment of the 1. Shillong Lok Sabha constituency. Vincent H Pala of INC won the Shillong Parliament seat defeating Jemino Mawthoh of UDP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Shillong Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Khliehriat:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Khliehriat:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from Khliehriat are: Sunida Bareh (TMC), Nehlang Lyngdoh (NPP), Kyrmen Shylla (UDP), Jhanika Siangshai (INC), Damewanhi L Rymbai (VPP), Bhayes Chyrmang (BJP).

Voter turnout in Khliehriat:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 90.48%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 90.8%, while it was 94.42% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.32% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Khliehriat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Khliehriat constituency:

Assembly constituency No.6. Khliehriat comprises of the following areas of East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya: 1. 1 Khliehriat, 2 Wapung, 3 mukhaialong, 4 Bataw, 5 Rymbai, 6 musniang, 12 Byndihati and 13 Iapmala G.S. Circles of Khliehriat C.D. Block

A total of Five Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border Khliehriat constituency, which are: Jowai, Raliang, Mowkaiaw, Sutnga Saipung, Amlarem. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Khliehriat:

The geographic coordinates of Khliehriat is: 25°20’40.9"N 92°18’45.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Khliehriat

List of candidates contesting from Khliehriat Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sunida Bareh

Party: TMC

Age: 31

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 17.4 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Nehlang Lyngdoh

Party: NPP

Age: 64

Gender: Male

Profession: Ex-MLA & Business

Education: 5th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 102.5 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 1.1 crore

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kyrmen Shylla

Party: UDP

Age: 34

Gender: Male

Profession: Member of Legislative Assembly

Education: 10th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 2 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 15.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jhanika Siangshai

Party: INC

Age: 29

Gender: Female

Profession: Self Employed, Social Worker

Education: Post Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 63.4 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Damewanhi L Rymbai

Party: VPP

Age: 35

Gender: Male

Profession: Ex- Assistant Teacher of Moolamylliang District Council Lower Primary School

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: 1

Total assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 2 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bhayes Chyrmang

Party: BJP

Age: 52

Gender: Male

Profession: Self Employed

Education: 8th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 1.1 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

