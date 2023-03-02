Khowai Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Khowai seat in Tripura. A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Sanjib Debbarma (IND), Sahajit Debbarma (IND), Ranjit Debbarma (CPM), Ranjit Debbarma (CPM), Prasanta Debbarma (IPFT). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 91.19% which is -4.36% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.25 Khowai (খোয়াই) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Khowai district of Tripura. Khowai is part of Tripura East Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Khowai election result or click here for compact election results of Khowai and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Khowai go here.

Demographic profile of Khowai:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.09% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 6.69%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.89%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 42878 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 21,453 were male and 21,425 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Khowai in 2023 is 999 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 41059 eligible electors, of which 20,655 were male, 20,404 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 38860 eligible electors, of which 19,632 were male, 19,228 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Khowai in 2018 was 50. In 2013, there were 21 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Khowai:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Nirmal Biswas of CPM won in this seat defeating Amit Rakshit of BJP by a margin of 2736 which was 6.81% of the total votes cast for the seat. CPM had a vote share of 51.39% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Samir Debsarkar of CPM emerged victorious in this seat beating Dipak Majumder of INC by a margin of 8833 votes which was 23.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 60.82% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 25. Khowai Assembly segment of the 2. Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency. Rebati Tripura of BJP won the Tripura East Parliament seat defeating Maharaj Kumari Pragya Debburman of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura East Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Khowai:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Khowai:

Voter turnout in Khowai:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 91.19%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 95.55%, while it was 96.17% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -4.36% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Khowai went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Khowai constituency:

Assembly constituency No.25. Khowai comprises of the following areas of Khowai district of Tripura: Khowai Tehsil; and Paschim Singhichhara mouza in Singhichhara Tehsil in Khowai Sub-Division

A total of Three Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Khowai constituency, which are: Ramchandraghat, Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar, Teliamura. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Bangladesh.

Map location of Khowai:

The geographic coordinates of Khowai is: 24°03’19.8"N 91°36’36.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Khowai

List of candidates contesting from Khowai Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Subrata Majumdar

Party: BJP

Age: 48

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 83.4 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Nirmal Biswas

Party: CPM

Age: 48

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Service

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 27.2 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 25 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kishore Roy

Party: IND

Age: 49

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker

Education: 10th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 20000

Total income: Rs 0

