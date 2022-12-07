Khyala ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.102

Ward No.102 Khyala (ख्‍याला) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the West Delhi district and Tilak Nagar Assembly constituency and West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Khyala went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Khyala corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Khyala ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Khyala was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Khyala candidates 2022

There are a total of 3 contestants in the fray from Khyala ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Shilpa Kaur (AAP), Paramjeet Kaur (BJP), Rajwati Chandela (INC).

MLA and MP of Khyala

Jarnail Singh of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 29. Tilak Nagar Assembly constituency and Parvesh Sahib Singh of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Khyala is a part.

Demographic profile of Khyala

According to the delimitation report, Khyala ward has a total population of 72,421 of which 10,904 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 15.06% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Khyala ward

The following areas are covered under the Khyala ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Tilak Nagar Blk-1, 2, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 17, 16, 23, 24, 21, 22,, 19, 14, 15, 12, 5A, 5B, 20B (Indira Colony); Dharampuri Block D; Guru Nanak Nagar; Jj Colony Block C; Jj Colony Block D; Jj Colony Block E; Jj Colony Block F; Krishna Nagar; Major Bhupinder Singh Nagar Keshopur; New Sahib Pura, Old Sahib Pura; Prithvi Park; Ravi Nagar Ext.; Rz Block Vishnu Garden; Sant Garh; Vishnu Garden Block-5C, 5A; Vishnu Garden Ext. Block-B; West Block Vishnu Garden; Z Block Vishnu Garden Ext.; Double Story Harijan Colony Tilak Vihar, T-Huts Near Vikas Puri Extn. Pkt-A, B; Kesho Pur Sewage Plant Block-B1, B2, B3, E, G,; T-Huts Near Vikas Puri Extn. Pkt-A, B; Tilak Vihar (Slum Flats) Blk B, Tilak Vihar (Slum Flats) Blk C, Tilak Vihar (Slum Flats) Blk D, Tilak Vihar (Slum Flats) Janta Flats Blk E; Vikas Puri Extn Pkt A.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 102. Khyala ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Shilpa Kaur; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 5,13,31,245; Total liabilities: Rs 20,00,000.

Candidate name: Paramjeet Kaur; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Literate; Total assets: Rs 2,10,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Rajwati Chandela; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 4,90,62,021; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

