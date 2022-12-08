Kinnaur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.68 Kinnaur (किन्नौर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Himachal region and Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh. Kinnaur is part of Mandi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General .LIVE Kinnaur election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kinnaur election result or click here for compact election results of Kinnaur and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Kinnaur go here.

Demographic profile of Kinnaur:

This Scheduled Tribes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.73% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 71.83%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 60289 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 29699 were male and 29833 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kinnaur in 2022 is 1005 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 55390 eligible electors, of which 28069 were male, 27321 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 51850 eligible electors, of which 26750 were male, 25100 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kinnaur in 2017 was 372. In 2012, there were 467 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Kinnaur:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Jagat Singh Negi of INC won in this seat defeating Tejwant Singh Negi of BJP by a margin of 120 which was 0.29% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 47.38% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Jagat Singh Negi of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Tejwant Singh Negi of BJP by a margin of 6,288 votes which was 16.41% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 54.09% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 68. Kinnaur Assembly segment of the 2. Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. Ram Swaroop Sharma of BJP won the Mandi Parliament seat defeating Aashray Sharma of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mandi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Kinnaur:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Kinnaur:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Kinnaur are: Surat Negi (BJP), Tersem Singh (AAP), Anil Kapoor (BSP), Jagat Singh Negi (INC), Tejwant Singh Negi (IND).

Voter turnout in Kinnaur:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 72.56%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 75.71%, while it was 74.16% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -3.15% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Kinnaur went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Kinnaur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.68. Kinnaur comprises of the following areas of Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh: District Kinnaur.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Kinnaur constituency, which are: Rohru, Rampur, Banjar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand.

Map location of Kinnaur:

The geographic coordinates of Kinnaur is: 31°35’44.9"N 78°24’40.0"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Kinnaur

List of candididates contesting from Kinnaur Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Surat Negi

Party: BJP

Age: 50

Profession: Farmer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 32.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 32.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 8.6 lakh

Candidate name: Tersem Singh

Party: AAP

Age: 38

Profession: Farmer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 22.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 9630

Moveable assets: Rs 4.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 17.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Anil Kapoor

Party: BSP

Age: 34

Profession: Farmer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 4.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 4.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jagat Singh Negi

Party: INC

Age: 65

Profession: Lawyer, Practice Suspended Since 2003

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 3.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 32.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 29.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 3.1 crore

Total income: Rs 34.3 lakh

Candidate name: Tejwant Singh Negi

Party: IND

Age: 61

Profession: Farmer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 3.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 10.1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 41.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 3.4 crore

Total income: Rs 8.8 lakh

