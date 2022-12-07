Kirari ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.37

Ward No.37 Kirari (किराड़ी) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North West Delhi district and Kirari Assembly constituency and North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Kirari went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Kirari corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Kirari ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

Advertisement

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Kirari was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Kirari candidates 2022

There are a total of 6 contestants in the fray from Kirari ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Ramesh Chand (AAP), Urmila Choudhary (BJP), Dinesh Chander Sharma (BSP), Rahul Mathur (INC), Iqbal Ahmad (IND), Shivam Sharma (IND).

MLA and MP of Kirari

Rituraj Govind of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 9. Kirari Assembly constituency and Hans Raj Hans of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Kirari is a part.

Demographic profile of Kirari

Advertisement

According to the delimitation report, Kirari ward has a total population of 57,703 of which 10,787 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 18.69% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Kirari ward

The following areas are covered under the Kirari ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Kirari Suleman Nagar Ct, Niti Vihar,; “Kirari Suleman Nagar Ct, Pratap Vihar - Ii;" Kirari Suleman Nagar Ct, Astha Vihar,, Kirari Suleman Nagar Ct, Gaurav Nagar/Anand Nagar; Kirari Suleman Nagar Ct, Hari Enclave Part I, Ii; Kirari Suleman Nagar Ct, Karan Vihar; Kirari Suleman Nagar Ct, Kirari Suleman Village; Kirari Suleman Nagar Ct, Prem Nagar Ext. (Block A, B, C); Kirari Suleman Nagar Ct, Ratan Vihar; “Kirari Suleman Nagar Ct Prem Nagar -I;" Railway Land, Bhalla Factory, Prem Nagar, Residential Colony Hut.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Advertisement

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 37. Kirari ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Ramesh Chand; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,49,29,607; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Urmila Chaudhary; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,39,68,098; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Dinesh Chander Sharma; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 43,90,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Advertisement

Candidate name: Rahul Mathur; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 95,69,750; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Iqbal Ahmad; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 92,106; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Shivam Sharma; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,55,271; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Read all the Latest News here