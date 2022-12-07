Kishan Ganj ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.71

Ward No.71 Kishan Ganj (किशनगंज) is a reserved for Scheduled Caste Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the Central Delhi district and Sadar Bazar Assembly constituency and Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Kishan Ganj went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Kishan Ganj corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Kishan Ganj ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Kishan Ganj was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Kishan Ganj candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Kishan Ganj ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Pooja (AAP), Geeta Devi (BJP), Ms Shail Kumari (BSP), Prerna Singh (INC), Pooja (IND).

MLA and MP of Kishan Ganj

Som Dutt of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 19. Sadar Bazar Assembly constituency and Dr Harsh Vardhan of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat of which Kishan Ganj is a part.

Demographic profile of Kishan Ganj

According to the delimitation report, Kishan Ganj ward has a total population of 74,022 of which 21,251 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 28.71% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Kishan Ganj ward

The following areas are covered under the Kishan Ganj ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Chetan Basti (Under Zakhira Bridge)T-Huts; Area Between Old Rohtak Road, Railway Line; Daya Basti (T-Huts Area-Ii) T-Huts; Daya Basti (T-Huts Area-Ii) T-Huts, Harijan Basti New Rohtak Road; Industrial Area New Rohtak Road Anand Parbat; Nai Basti Gadodia Road Anand Parbat; Punjabi Basti Anand Parbat; Railway Area Daya Basti Block 7 To 10, 5, 6, 1 To 4; Shahzada Bagh, Extension, Part-Ii, Industrial Area, T-Huts; T-Huts Taliwalan Between Industrial Area; (Kali Dass Marg) Basant Nagar.Azad Road, Khema Katra (Kali Dass Marg), Nai Basti, Kishan Ganj; Azad Roadbasant Nagar, Chuna Bhatti, Amba Bagh,; Bagh Kare Khan (Azad Road), Bhagat Singh Park; Chandrashekher Azad Colony.Block - N, M, P, O; East Moti Bagh (Moti Bagh Road)Kali Dass Marg,; Janta Flats ( Vivekanand Puri ); Kashmiri Bagh. (Kishan Ganj); Nai Basti, Kishan Ganj; “Old Rohtak Road (Railway Quarters, Kishan Ganj;" Padam Nagar; Sarai Rohilla Police Colony; Swami Dayanand Colony Block A, B, C, D, E, F, G, I, J, K,,; Vivekanand Puri, Veer Banda Vairagi Marg.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 71. Kishan Ganj ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Pooja; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 2,25,600; Total liabilities: Rs 27,000.

Candidate name: Geeta Devi; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,15,54,506; Total liabilities: Rs 52,56,917.

Candidate name: Ms Shail Kumari; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 10,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Prerna Singh; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 57,45,699; Total liabilities: Rs 36,99,958.

Candidate name: Pooja; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 8,81,645; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

