Kohima Town Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Kohima Town seat in Nagaland. A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Salhoutuonuo Kruse (NDPP), Keneizhakho Nakhro (IND). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 68% which is -4.73% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.9 Kohima Town is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Kohima district of Nagaland. Kohima Town is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Kohima Town election result

Advertisement

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kohima Town election result or click here for compact election results of Kohima Town and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Kohima Town go here.

Demographic profile of Kohima Town:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.69%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 31582 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 15,625 were male and 15,957 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kohima Town in 2023 is 1021 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 31641 eligible electors, of which 15,933 were male, 15,708 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 29995 eligible electors, of which 15,292 were male, 14,703 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Kohima Town in 2018 was 152. In 2013, there were 62 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Kohima Town:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, Dr Neikiesalie Nicky Kire of NDPP won in this seat defeating Dr Tseilhoutuo Rhutso of NPF by a margin of 2372 which was 10.12% of the total votes cast for the seat. NDPP had a vote share of 53.79% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Dr Neikiesalie Nicky Kire of NPF emerged victorious in this seat beating Dr Er Vikuotuolie Angami of IND by a margin of 6711 votes which was 27.62% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NPF had a vote share of 63.81% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 9. Kohima Town Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Kohima Town:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 2 contestants in the fray for this seat and 2 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Kohima Town:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Kohima Town are: Salhoutuonuo Kruse (NDPP), Keneizhakho Nakhro (IND).

Voter turnout in Kohima Town:

Advertisement

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 68%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 72.73%, while it was 81.2% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -4.73% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Kohima Town went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Kohima Town constituency:

Assembly constituency No.9. Kohima Town comprises of the following areas of Kohima district of Nagaland: E. B. I (D. Block), E.B. 6 ( Naga Bazar), E.B. 10 (P.W.D.), E. B. 11 (Chandmari ), E. B. 12 (Minister Hill) and E.B. 13 (P.R. Hill) of Kohima Town.

A total of Three Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Kohima Town constituency, which are: Western Angami, Northern Angami-I, Southern Angami-I. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Kohima Town:

The geographic coordinates of Kohima Town is: 25°39’15.5"N 94°05’51.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Kohima Town

List of candidates contesting from Kohima Town Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Er Meshenlo KathParty: INCAge: 34Gender: MaleProfession: Anti-Corruption Activist and Tutor in a private coaching centreEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 5.5 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr Tseilhoutuo Rhutso (Dr Ato)Party: NPPAge: 49Gender: MaleProfession: SurgeonEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 22.2 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr Neikiesalie Nicky KireParty: NDPPAge: 71Gender: MaleProfession: Retired Government ServantEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 9 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kohima Town election result or click here for compact election results of Kohima Town and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Kohima Town go here.

Read all the Latest News here