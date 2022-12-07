Kondli ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.193

Ward No.193 Kondli (कोंडली) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the East Delhi district and Kondli Assembly constituency and East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Kondli went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Kondli corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Kondli ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Kondli was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Kondli candidates 2022

There are a total of 7 contestants in the fray from Kondli ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Vinita (AAP), Munesh (BJP), Nisha Mitial (BSP), Jyoti Naveen Kumar (INC), Kusum (IND), Bhagwati Mehra (IND), Ravita (IND).

MLA and MP of Kondli

Kuldeep Kumar of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 56. Kondli Assembly constituency and Gautam Gambhir of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Kondli is a part.

Demographic profile of Kondli

According to the delimitation report, Kondli ward has a total population of 66,098 of which 5,743 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 8.69% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Kondli ward

The following areas are covered under the Kondli ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: C.T Dallupura Village.; Abhinav Apptt. Vasundhara Enclave; Ani Kant Apptt. Abu Fazal Apptt; Anupam Apptt. Vasundhara Enclave; C.T Dallupura Village., Deluxe Apptt. Vasundhara Encl.; Capital Appt Vasundhara Enclave; Ccl Apptt. Near Vasundhara Enclave; City Apptt.Vasundhara Enclave; Dainik Janyug Apptt Nav Jagriti Apptt.; Dainik Janyug Apptt Nav Jagriti Apptt., Vishal Apptt. Manavsthali Apptt; Deluxe Apptt. Vasundhara Encl.; Doctors Apptt.Vasundhara Enclave; Govind Apptt. Vasundhara Encl; Habitat Apptt.; Highland Apptt Abhiyant Appttvasundhara Enclave; Hindon Apptt.Ndse Apptt.; Leh Apptt. Vasundhara Enclave; Mahesh Apptt Vasundhara Enclave; Mangal Apptt.; Mansara Apptt Abul Fazal Apptt.New Pragatishil Apptt.; Mode Apptt. Vasundhara Enclave; New Delhi Apptt Vasundhara Enclave.; Overseas Apptt.Habitant Apptt. Vasundhara Enclave; Paryatan Vihar Vasundhara Encl.; Pavitra Apptt, Lahore Apptt Naval Apptt; Prayag Apptt. Vasundhara Enclave; Samrat Apptt. I, Ii Vasundhara Enclave; Satyam Apptt. Vasundhara Enclave; Shatidoot Apptt Fancy Appttvasundhara Enclave; Suchna Apptt.Abhimanyu Apptt Vasundhara Enclave; Vishal Apptt. Manavsthali Apptt; Vishvakarma Apptt Police Apptt.Vasundhara Enclave; Kondli Ct New Kondli Block D1; Kondli Ct Block B -2 B -1; Kondli Ct Dda Mig Flats Kondli; Kondli Ct Mig Flats Kondli Gharoli; Kondli Ct Mig Mixed Housing Flats Kondli Gharoli Pkt -6, 4, 2, 1; “Kondli Ct New Kondli Block C-1, C-3, C-2, C -4;" Kondli Ct New Kondli Block A-3, A4 A-2 A-1; Kondli Ct Sfs Flats Pkt A, B Pkt D, C; G.D.Colony Block-B.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 193. Kondli ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Vinita; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 50,65,000; Total liabilities: Rs 2,45,620.

Candidate name: Munesh; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 82,67,880; Total liabilities: Rs 7,44,026.

Candidate name: Nisha Mittal; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,16,03,577; Total liabilities: Rs 1,69,225.

Candidate name: Jyoti Naveen Kumar; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 19,62,862; Total liabilities: Rs 5,17,304.

Candidate name: Bhagwati Mehra; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 4,57,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Kusum; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 5,29,17,106; Total liabilities: Rs 3,95,04,831.

Candidate name: Ravita; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 3,89,89,898; Total liabilities: Rs 62,50,000.

