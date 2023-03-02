Krishnapur Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Krishnapur seat in Tripura. A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Rabi Chowdhury (TMC), Narayan Debnath (IND), Kalyani Saha Roy (BJP), Ashok Kumar Baidya (INC), Abhijit Sarkar (TMP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 88.95% which is -2.85% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.29 Krishnapur (কৃষ্ণপুর) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Khowai district of Tripura. Krishnapur is part of Tripura East Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Krishnapur election result or click here for compact election results of Krishnapur and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Krishnapur go here.

Demographic profile of Krishnapur:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 27.96% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 38.25%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.89%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 37749 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 19,255 were male and 18,494 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Krishnapur in 2023 is 960 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 35359 eligible electors, of which 18,199 were male, 17,160 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 31350 eligible electors, of which 16,228 were male, 15,122 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Krishnapur in 2018 was 128. In 2013, there were 62 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Krishnapur:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Atul Debbarma of BJP won in this seat defeating Khagendra Jamatia of CPM by a margin of 1995 which was 6.05% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 50.71% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Khagendra Jamatia of CPM emerged victorious in this seat beating Sabda Kumar Jamatia of INC by a margin of 6042 votes which was 20.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 58.32% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 29. Krishnapur Assembly segment of the 2. Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency. Rebati Tripura of BJP won the Tripura East Parliament seat defeating Maharaj Kumari Pragya Debburman of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura East Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Krishnapur:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Krishnapur:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Krishnapur are: Rabi Chowdhury (TMC), Narayan Debnath (IND), Kalyani Saha Roy (BJP), Ashok Kumar Baidya (INC), Abhijit Sarkar (TMP).

Voter turnout in Krishnapur:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 88.95%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 91.8%, while it was 93.75% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -2.85% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Krishnapur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Krishnapur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.29. Krishnapur comprises of the following areas of Khowai district of Tripura: laxmipur, Brahmachhara, uttar Gakulnagar, Dakshin Gakulnagar, Nunachhara R.F. and Atharamura R.F. mouzas in Teliamura Tehsil; Ramakrishnapur and Krishnapur (excluding the portion falling under Teliamura Nagar Panchayat) mouzas in Krishnapur Tehsil; and Teliamura RF mouza (excluding the portion falling under Teliamura Nagar Panchayat) in Howaibari Tehsil in Khowai Sub-Division

A total of Six Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Krishnapur constituency, which are: Asharambari, Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar, Teliamura, Ampinagar, Raima valley, Ambassa. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Krishnapur:

The geographic coordinates of Krishnapur is: 23°49’05.9"N 91°42’52.9"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Krishnapur

List of candidates contesting from Krishnapur Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Swasti Debbarma

Party: CPM

Age: 54

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker & Small Business

Education: 8th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 9.1 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mahendra Debbarma

Party: TMP

Age: 37

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker & Business

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 8 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 4.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bikash Debbarma

Party: BJP

Age: 54

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker

Education: 10th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 56.1 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 8.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Atul Debbarma

Party: IND

Age: 58

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Service, Pensioners

Education: Graduate Professional

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 4.2 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 87.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 57.2 lakh

