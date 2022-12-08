Kutlehar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.45 Kutlehar (कुटलैहड़) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Himachal region and Una district of Himachal Pradesh. Kutlehar is part of Hamirpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General .LIVE Kutlehar election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kutlehar election result or click here for compact election results of Kutlehar and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Kutlehar go here.

Demographic profile of Kutlehar:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.81% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.53%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 86934 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 43011 were male and 42313 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kutlehar in 2022 is 984 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 79693 eligible electors, of which 40597 were male, 39095 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 72596 eligible electors, of which 37179 were male, 35417 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kutlehar in 2017 was 888. In 2012, there were 1406 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Kutlehar:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Virender Kanwar of BJP won in this seat defeating Vivek Sharma of INC by a margin of 5,606 which was 9.47% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 51.76% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Virender Kanwar of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ram Dass of INC by a margin of 1,692 votes which was 3.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.36% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 45. Kutlehar Assembly segment of the 3. Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency. Anurag Singh Thakur of BJP won the Hamirpur Parliament seat defeating Ram Lal Thakur of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Hamirpur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Kutlehar:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Kutlehar:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Kutlehar are: Virender Kanwar (BJP), Anil Kumar Mankotia (AAP), Davinder Kumar (INC), Capt Jaidayal Singh Pal (IND).

Voter turnout in Kutlehar:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 76.82%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 74.86%, while it was 72.75% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is 1.96% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Kutlehar went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Kutlehar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.45. Kutlehar comprises of the following areas of Una district of Himachal Pradesh: KCs Bangana, lathiani, Tihra of Bangana Tehsil; KC Ispur-2, PCs Dathwara, Dhamandri, Chalola, Nari, Kuriala, Kotla Khurd, Kotla Kalan, madanpur, lamlehari & Chattara of una KC of una Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Kutlehar constituency, which are: Chintpurni, Jaswan-Pragpur, Nadaun, Barsar, Jhanduta, Sri Naina Deviji, Una. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Rupnagar district of Punjab.

Map location of Kutlehar:

The geographic coordinates of Kutlehar is: 31°32’21.8"N 76°20’22.2"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Kutlehar

List of candididates contesting from Kutlehar Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Virender Kanwar

Party: BJP

Age: 58

Profession: Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 3.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 2.4 crore

Total income: Rs 17.1 lakh

Candidate name: Anil Kumar Mankotia

Party: AAP

Age: 39

Profession: Boxing Coach

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 67.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 7.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 60 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Davinder Kumar

Party: INC

Age: 49

Profession: Businessman

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 5.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 4 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 4.3 crore

Total income: Rs 61.1 lakh

Candidate name: Capt. Jaidayal Singh Pal

Party: IND

Age: 67

Profession: Retired Merchant Navy, Captain, Retired MCPO-I, Indian Navy

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 27.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1 crore

Total income: Rs 9 lakh

