Lado Sarai ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.154

Ward No.154 Lado Sarai (लाडो सराय) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South Delhi district and Mehrauli Assembly constituency and South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Lado Sarai went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Lado Sarai corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Lado Sarai ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

Advertisement

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Lado Sarai was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Lado Sarai candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Lado Sarai ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Rajeev Sansanwal (AAP), Pravesh Sejwal (BJP), Jitender Kumar (CPIMLL), Anita (INC), Sankarshan Prasad (IND).

MLA and MP of Lado Sarai

Naresh Yadav of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 45. Mehrauli Assembly constituency and Ramesh Bidhuri of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Lado Sarai is a part.

Demographic profile of Lado Sarai

Advertisement

According to the delimitation report, Lado Sarai ward has a total population of 68,172 of which 16,349 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 23.98% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Lado Sarai ward

The following areas are covered under the Lado Sarai ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Village Katwaria Sarai, Qutub View Apartment; Saket Block A, B, C, D; Saket Block- E, Mig Flats; Saket Block J; Saket Block M; Saket Block N; Saket Block-F; Saket Block-G; Saket Block-H; Saket Block-K; Saket Block-L Janta Flats; Saket Press Enclave; Village Lado Sarai, Dda Flats; Kusum Pur Ct; Dda Flats Ber Sarai : - Staff Qtrs.; Jlnu, Pashchimabad Residance Qtrs Type-I, Staff Qtrs, Block-A, B, C, D, E; Moti Lal Nehru Camp-I, Camp-Ii T-Huts; Village Ber Sarai.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Advertisement

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 154. Lado Sarai ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Rajeev Sansanwal; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 14,26,882; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Pravesh Sejwal; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 64,98,643; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Jitender Kumar; Party: CPIMLL; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 30,42,794; Total liabilities: Rs 62,000.

Advertisement

Candidate name: Anita; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 5,71,23,051; Total liabilities: Rs 6,131.

Candidate name: Sankarshan Prasad; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 30,21,811; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Read all the Latest News here