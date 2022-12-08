Lathi Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Lathi seat in Gujarat. A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Janakbhai Talaviya (BJP), Jayshukhbhai Ravajibhai Detroja (Doli) (AAP), Virjibhai Thummar (INC), Munabhai Nakubhai Bavaliya (IND), Dilabhai Koreja (IND), J R Parmar (Right to Recall Party), Jagdishchandra Mayani (Vyavastha Parivartan Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 58.67% which is -3.26% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.96 Lathi (લાઠી) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Amreli district of Gujarat. Lathi is part of Amreli Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Lathi election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Lathi election result or click here for compact election results of Lathi and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Lathi go here.

Demographic profile of Lathi:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.45% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.29%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.25%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,23,663 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,16,153 were male and 1,07,510 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Lathi in 2022 is 926 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,09,466 eligible electors, of which 1,08,264 were male, 1,01,202 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,84,891 eligible electors, of which 97349 were male, 87542 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Lathi in 2017 was 33. In 2012, there were 14 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Lathi:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Virajibhai Thummar of INC won in this seat defeating Gopalbhai (Chamardi) of BJP by a margin of 9,343 which was 7.21% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 49.61% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Bavkubhai Nathabhai Undhad of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Khokhariya Valajibhai Nanajibhai of BJP by a margin of 2,764 votes which was 2.12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 37.36% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 96. Lathi Assembly segment of the 14. Amreli Lok Sabha constituency. Kachhadiya Naranbhai Bhikhabhai of BJP won the Amreli Parliament seat defeating Paresh Dhanani of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Amreli Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Lathi:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Lathi:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Lathi are: Janakbhai Talaviya (BJP), Jayshukhbhai Ravajibhai Detroja (Doli) (AAP), Virjibhai Thummar (INC), Munabhai Nakubhai Bavaliya (IND), Dilabhai Koreja (IND), J R Parmar (Right to Recall Party), Jagdishchandra Mayani (Vyavastha Parivartan Party).

Voter turnout in Lathi:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58.67%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 61.93%, while it was 70.67% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -3.26% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Lathi went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Lathi constituency:

Assembly constituency No.96. Lathi comprises of the following areas of Amreli district of Gujarat: 1. lathi Taluka. 2. Babra Taluka. 3. lilia Taluka (Part) Villages - Kankot Nana, Rajkot Nana.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Lathi constituency, which are: Jasdan, Gadhada (SC), Gariadhar, Savarkundla, Amreli. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Lathi:

The geographic coordinates of Lathi is: 21°48’11.5"N 71°20’11.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Lathi

List of candididates contesting from Lathi Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Janakbhai Talaviya

Party: BJP

Age: 43

Profession: Murlidhar Cotton Industries

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 58.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 4.2 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 56.9 crore

Total income: Rs 68.7 lakh

Candidate name: Jayshukhbhai Ravajibhai Detroja (Doli)

Party: AAP

Age: 47

Profession: Abrasive Products And Water Park

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 13.7 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 3.2 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 3.8 crore

Total income: Rs 24.2 lakh

Candidate name: Virjibhai Thummar

Party: INC

Age: 62

Profession: Agriculture & Construction

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 11 crore

Liabilities: Rs 9.4 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 3.4 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 7.6 crore

Total income: Rs 19.7 lakh

Candidate name: Munabhai Nakubhai Bavaliya

Party: IND

Age: 46

Profession: Journalist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 54.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 27.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 34.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 20 lakh

Total income: Rs 9 lakh

Candidate name: Dilabhai Koreja

Party: IND

Age: 54

Profession: NA

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 9.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 50000

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 8 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: J.R.Parmar

Party: Right to Recall Party

Age: 60

Profession: Social Work, Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 3.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jagdishchandra Mayani

Party: Vyavastha Parivartan Party

Age: 36

Profession: Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 64.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 6.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 6.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 58.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

