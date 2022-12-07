Laxmi Nagar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.203

Ward No.203 Laxmi Nagar (लक्ष्‍मी नगर) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the East Delhi district and Laxmi Nagar Assembly constituency and East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Laxmi Nagar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Laxmi Nagar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Laxmi Nagar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Laxmi Nagar was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Laxmi Nagar candidates 2022

There are a total of 3 contestants in the fray from Laxmi Nagar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Meenakshi Sharma (AAP), Alka Raghav (BJP), Sunita Dhawan (INC).

MLA and MP of Laxmi Nagar

Abhay Verma of BJP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 58. Laxmi Nagar Assembly constituency and Gautam Gambhir of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Laxmi Nagar is a part.

Demographic profile of Laxmi Nagar

According to the delimitation report, Laxmi Nagar ward has a total population of 47,859 of which 2,258 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 4.72% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Laxmi Nagar ward

The following areas are covered under the Laxmi Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: 83 Bank Enclave Colony; Kishan Kunj Ext., T Huts; Kundan Nagar; Guru Angad Nagar (Extn., West Guru Angad Nagar; Guru Nanak Pura A Block B Block C Block, Laxmi Nagar Block-B, C; Guru Ram Dass Nagar; Guru Ram Dass Nagar, Laxmi Nagar Block - N, Pp; Gyan Kunj; K Block Laxmi Nagar, M Block, Laxmi Nagar; Kishan Kunj Colony; Laxmi Nagar E Block; Laxmi Nagar Ff Block, Laxmi Nagar, F-Block; Laxmi Nagar G Block; Laxmi Nagar H Block, Laxmi Nagar, I-Block; Laxmi Nagar, J Block K(Extn), Laxmi Nagar, L Block; Mohan Park, Laxmi Nagar; Priyadarshani Vihar, East End Park; Priyadarshani Vihar B Block; Vijay Block.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 203. Laxmi Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Meenakshi Sharma; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 67,70,366; Total liabilities: Rs 18,39,733.

Candidate name: Alka Raghav; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,66,59,000; Total liabilities: Rs 40,32,000.

Candidate name: Sunita Dhawan; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 22,34,300; Total liabilities: Rs 1,48,167.

