Lesson Learnt in 2021, BJP’s Top Brass to Reach Out to Local Cadre to Rebuild Base for Panchayat Polls

In the run-up to the 2023 panchayat elections, the BJP is re-calibrating its strategy by laying emphasis on the local cadre and ensuring open channels of communication between the ground-level workers and top brass in Delhi.

Sources in the BJP said the cadre will now get an opportunity to talk to senior leaders in the capital. Sunil Bansal, the new in-charge of Bengal, and Mangal Pandey, the new observer of the state, plan to reach out to the leaders directly, sources added. In the first week of November, approximately on the 6th and 7th, Bansal will hold a meeting with individual district leaders.

“When BJP lost in 2021, the lower-level leaders came under attack. At that point in time, people in higher positions were not seen as standing by the victims. Leaders in Delhi were also inaccessible. Moreover, the seniors were unaware of the ground reality as factional fighting did not allow the true picture to be presented. Maybe the leadership has understood the same and hence wants to directly reach out to people," sources said.

A section of party leaders also feels that if observers and central leadership understand the problem of mandals and ‘shakti kendras’, they can provide the right guidance for panchayat elections.

The panchayat polls are extremely crucial for the BJP, especially amid buzz that the Election Commission may announce the dates before expected. In such a scenario, the party wants to leave no stone unturned to ensure victory and also build a base for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Sources said the BJP hit the idea after Bansal took charge and his conversations with old party hands revealed the reason for their demotivation. The party felt it was time to rejuvenate the workers before polls and the exercise is a step in that direction.

Experts are of the opinion that the BJP has been unable to cash in on several issues in Bengal and such programmes would help the party forge a stronger bond with the cadre and understand ground realities.​

