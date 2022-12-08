Limbayat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Limbayat seat in Gujarat. A total of 44 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Sangitaben Rajendra Patil (BJP), Pankajbhai Tayade (AAP), Abdul Bashir Shaikh (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen), Ayaz Kazi (BSP), Bharatbhai B Patel (CPI(M)), Gopal D Patil (INC), Sami Akhtar Isaf Mohammad Shaikh (IND), Anishaben Kureshi (IND), Irfankhan Pathan (IND), Farukhasha Shabbirsha (IND), Arun Pathak (Gabbar) (IND), Shah Samir Shaikhlal (IND), Pathan Bashirkhan (IND), Rekhaben Satishbhai Patel (IND), Akram Vahidulla Ansari (IND), Sayarabanu Hamid Rana (IND), Hameed Madhavsang Rana (IND), Rashid Dadamiya Shaikh (IND), Khalik Yusuf Shaikh (IND), Nasirshaha Naththushaha (IND), Imrankhan Shokat Khan (IND), Patel Aamin Abdul Ghafar (IND), Sabirabibi Mohammad Yusuf Shaikh (IND), Wasim Kareem Shaikh (IND), Azim Saiyad (IND), Javid Shaikh (IND), Nasrinbano Shaikh (IND), Faruk Khan (IND), Mohammad Nafis Islam Khan (IND), Mohshin Shah (IND), Ramjubhai Shaikh (IND), Raybole Panjab (IND), Vasim Shaikh (IND), Shah Aiyub (IND), Shah Firoj Supadubhai (IND), Shaikh Yusuf (IND), Shaikh Salman (IND), Saiyad Mehmud (IND), Saiyad Suraiya Latif (IND), Hamid Shaikh (IND), Ramzan Mansuri (Varisht Partrakar) (Log Party), Rani Aziz Shaikh (Rashtriya Samaj Paksha), Shaikh Subhan Abudulla (SP), Ram Murat Maurya (Comrade) (SUCI(C)). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 58.53% which is -7.13% compared to the 2017 elections.
Constituency No.163 Limbayat (લિંબાયત) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Gujarat region and Surat district of Gujarat. Limbayat is part of Navsari Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Urban.LIVE Limbayat election result
Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Limbayat election result or click here for compact election results of Limbayat and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Limbayat go here.
Demographic profile of Limbayat:
This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.78% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 2.69%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.53%, according the Census of India, 2011.
In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,05,298 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,70,081 were male and 1,35,203 female and 14 registered voters were of the third gender.
The electorate gender ratio in Limbayat in 2022 is 795 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.
In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,59,916 eligible electors, of which 1,47,067 were male, 1,12,843 female and 6 electors of the third gender.
In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,24,288 eligible electors, of which 1,27,934 were male, 96346 female and 8 voters of the third gender.
The number of service voters in Limbayat in 2017 was 18. In 2012, there were 4 service voters registered in the constituency.
Past winners / MLAs of Limbayat:
In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Patil Sangitaben Rajendrabhai of BJP won in this seat defeating Dr Ravindra Suklal Patil of INC by a margin of 31,951 which was 18.73% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 54.73% in 2017 in this seat.
In 2012, Patil Sangitaben Rajendrabhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Sonvane Suresh Mohan of INC by a margin of 30,321 votes which was 20.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.07% in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 163. Limbayat Assembly segment of the 25. Navsari Lok Sabha constituency. C R Patil of BJP won the Navsari Parliament seat defeating Patel Dharmeshbhai Bhimbhai of INC.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Navsari Parliament seat.
Number of contestants in Limbayat:
A total of 44 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 20 in the 2012 Assembly polls.
Contesting candidates in Limbayat:
The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Limbayat are: Sangitaben Rajendra Patil (BJP), Pankajbhai Tayade (AAP), Abdul Bashir Shaikh (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen), Ayaz Kazi (BSP), Bharatbhai B Patel (CPI(M)), Gopal D Patil (INC), Sami Akhtar Isaf Mohammad Shaikh (IND), Anishaben Kureshi (IND), Irfankhan Pathan (IND), Farukhasha Shabbirsha (IND), Arun Pathak (Gabbar) (IND), Shah Samir Shaikhlal (IND), Pathan Bashirkhan (IND), Rekhaben Satishbhai Patel (IND), Akram Vahidulla Ansari (IND), Sayarabanu Hamid Rana (IND), Hameed Madhavsang Rana (IND), Rashid Dadamiya Shaikh (IND), Khalik Yusuf Shaikh (IND), Nasirshaha Naththushaha (IND), Imrankhan Shokat Khan (IND), Patel Aamin Abdul Ghafar (IND), Sabirabibi Mohammad Yusuf Shaikh (IND), Wasim Kareem Shaikh (IND), Azim Saiyad (IND), Javid Shaikh (IND), Nasrinbano Shaikh (IND), Faruk Khan (IND), Mohammad Nafis Islam Khan (IND), Mohshin Shah (IND), Ramjubhai Shaikh (IND), Raybole Panjab (IND), Vasim Shaikh (IND), Shah Aiyub (IND), Shah Firoj Supadubhai (IND), Shaikh Yusuf (IND), Shaikh Salman (IND), Saiyad Mehmud (IND), Saiyad Suraiya Latif (IND), Hamid Shaikh (IND), Ramzan Mansuri (Varisht Partrakar) (Log Party), Rani Aziz Shaikh (Rashtriya Samaj Paksha), Shaikh Subhan Abudulla (SP), Ram Murat Maurya (Comrade) (SUCI(C)).
Voter turnout in Limbayat:
According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58.53%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 65.66%, while it was 67.01% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -7.13% compared to the 2017 turnout.
Poll dates:
Limbayat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.
Extent of Limbayat constituency:
Assembly constituency No.163. Limbayat comprises of the following areas of Surat district of Gujarat: Surat City Taluka (Part) - Surat municipal Corporation (Part) Ward No. - 35, 49, 50, 51, 52.
A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Limbayat constituency, which are: Kamrej, Bardoli, Udhna, Majura, Surat East, Karanj. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.
Map location of Limbayat:
The geographic coordinates of Limbayat is: 21°10’38.3"N 72°51’17.6"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.
Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Limbayat
List of candididates contesting from Limbayat Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Sangitaben Rajendra Patil
Party: BJP
Age: 46
Profession: MLA, Social service
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate
Total assets: Rs 2.1 crore
Liabilities: Rs 43.3 lakh
Moveable assets: Rs 1 crore
Immovable assets: Rs 1.1 crore
Total income: Rs 19 lakh
Candidate name: Pankajbhai Tayade
Party: AAP
Age: 35
Profession: Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 8th Pass
Total assets: Rs 20.2 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 20.2 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 10.3 lakh
Candidate name: Abdul Bashir Shaikh
Party: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen
Age: 45
Profession: Saree Job Work Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 5th Pass
Total assets: Rs 1.8 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 4.1 lakh
Candidate name: Ayaz Kazi
Party: BSP
Age: 37
Profession: Security Service Provider
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Illiterate
Total assets: Rs 1.4 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 37980
Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Bharatbhai B. Patel
Party: CPI(M)
Age: 54
Profession: Farming
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 5th Pass
Total assets: Rs 4.2 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 2.9 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 1.3 lakh
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Gopal D. Patil
Party: INC
Age: 39
Profession: Chinese Food
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 8th Pass
Total assets: Rs 4.5 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 4.5 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh
Candidate name: Sami Akhtar Isaf Mohammad Shaikh
Party: IND
Age: 35
Profession: Broker
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 5th Pass
Total assets: Rs 2.8 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 2.8 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 2.5 lakh
Candidate name: Anishaben Kureshi
Party: IND
Age: 43
Profession: House Wife
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Literate
Total assets: Rs 2 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 49500
Immovable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Irfankhan Pathan
Party: IND
Age: 39
Profession: Job
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 5th Pass
Total assets: Rs 20000
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 20000
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Farukhasha Shabbirsha
Party: IND
Age: 35
Profession: Wages
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 5th Pass
Total assets: Rs 7 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 1.2 lakh
Moveable assets: Rs 3 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 4 lakh
Total income: Rs 3.9 lakh
Candidate name: Arun Pathak (Gabbar)
Party: IND
Age: 39
Profession: Business
Number of criminal cases: 4
Education: Others
Total assets: Rs 19.2 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 19.2 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 3.5 lakh
Candidate name: Shah Samir Shaikhlal
Party: IND
Age: 35
Profession: Vegetable Selling Shop
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 5th Pass
Total assets: Rs 20000
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 20000
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 4.1 lakh
Candidate name: Pathan Bashirkhan
Party: IND
Age: 60
Profession: Labor Work
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 5th Pass
Total assets: Rs 29000
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 29000
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Rekhaben Satishbhai Patel
Party: IND
Age: 45
Profession: House Wife
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Illiterate
Total assets: Rs 11 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 70000
Moveable assets: Rs 95000
Immovable assets: Rs 10 lakh
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Akram Vahidulla Ansari
Party: IND
Age: 58
Profession: Business
Number of criminal cases: 12
Education: Literate
Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 3.5 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 1.4 crore
Total income: Rs 5.4 lakh
Candidate name: Sayarabanu Hamid Rana
Party: IND
Age: 45
Profession: Housewife
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 8th Pass
Total assets: Rs 16912
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 16912
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Hameed Madhavsang Rana
Party: IND
Age: 46
Profession: Tours and Travels
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 8th Pass
Total assets: Rs 16912
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 16912
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Rashid Dadamiya Shaikh
Party: IND
Age: 48
Profession: Job
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 8th Pass
Total assets: Rs 8000
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 8000
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Khalik Yusuf Shaikh
Party: IND
Age: 37
Profession: Labour Work
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Illiterate
Total assets: Rs 20000
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 20000
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Nasirshaha Naththushaha
Party: IND
Age: 45
Profession: Job
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 5th Pass
Total assets: Rs 17000
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 17000
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Imrankhan Shokat Khan
Party: IND
Age: 40
Profession: Labour Work
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Illiterate
Total assets: Rs 21000
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 21000
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Patel Aamin Abdul Ghafar
Party: IND
Age: 30
Profession: Tempo Driver
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 8th Pass
Total assets: Rs 24000
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 24000
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Sabirabibi Mohammad Yusuf Shaikh
Party: IND
Age: 54
Profession: House Wife
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Literate
Total assets: Rs 15000
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 15000
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Wasim Kareem Shaikh
Party: IND
Age: 34
Profession: Business
Number of criminal cases: 4
Education: Literate
Total assets: Rs 6.4 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 32216
Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 5 lakh
Total income: Rs 3.6 lakh
Candidate name: Azim Saiyad
Party: IND
Age: 41
Profession: Income From Labor
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 5th Pass
Total assets: Rs 23800
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 23800
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Javid Shaikh
Party: IND
Age: 29
Profession: Labor
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Illiterate
Total assets: Rs 25000
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 25000
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Nasrinbano Shaikh
Party: IND
Age: 32
Profession: Housewife
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Illiterate
Total assets: Rs 25000
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 25000
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Faruk Khan
Party: IND
Age: 26
Profession: Labor
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 8th Pass
Total assets: Rs 75000
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 75000
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Mohammad Nafis Islam Khan
Party: IND
Age: 31
Profession: Labor Work
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Illiterate
Total assets: Rs 45217
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 45217
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Mohshin Shah
Party: IND
Age: 29
Profession: Labor Work
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Illiterate
Total assets: Rs 29000
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 29000
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Ramjubhai Shaikh
Party: IND
Age: 49
Profession: Labor Work
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Illiterate
Total assets: Rs 23000
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 23000
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Raybole Panjab
Party: IND
Age: 50
Profession: Small Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Total assets: Rs 5.1 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 6000
Immovable assets: Rs 5 lakh
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Vasim Shaikh
Party: IND
Age: 38
Profession: Labor Work
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Illiterate
Total assets: Rs 95000
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 95000
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Shah Aiyub
Party: IND
Age: 47
Profession: Rickshaw Driver
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Illiterate
Total assets: Rs 24000
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 24000
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Shah Firoj Supadubhai
Party: IND
Age: 44
Profession: Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 5th Pass
Total assets: Rs 1.5 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Shaikh Yusuf
Party: IND
Age: 37
Profession: Driver
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 8th Pass
Total assets: Rs 22000
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 22000
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Shaikh Salman
Party: IND
Age: 25
Profession: Labor
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 5th Pass
Total assets: Rs 30000
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 30000
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Saiyad Mehmud
Party: IND
Age: 65
Profession: Press Media
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 8th Pass
Total assets: Rs 1.2 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Saiyad Suraiya Latif
Party: IND
Age: 50
Profession: Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Literate
Total assets: Rs 51000
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 51000
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Hamid Shaikh
Party: IND
Age: 60
Profession: Small Business
Number of criminal cases: 1
Education: Illiterate
Total assets: Rs 43000
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 43000
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Ramzan Mansuri (Varisht Partrakar)
Party: Log Party
Age: 56
Profession: Journalist
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Total assets: Rs 1.2 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Rani Aziz Shaikh
Party: Rashtriya Samaj Paksha
Age: 37
Profession: Dancing & Singing Teacher
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Total assets: Rs 5.6 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 4 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 1.6 lakh
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Shaikh Subhan Abudulla
Party: SP
Age: 59
Profession: Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Literate
Total assets: Rs 80000
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 80000
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Ram Murat Maurya (Comrade)
Party: SUCI(C)
Age: 46
Profession: Social Worker
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Total assets: Rs 6.7 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 6.7 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
