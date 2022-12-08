Limbdi Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Limbdi seat in Gujarat. A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Kiritsinh Jitubha Rana (BJP), Mayurbhai Merabhai Sakariya (AAP), Rajesh Dalal (Garvi Gujarat Party), Kalpanaben Bijalbhai Dhoriya (INC), Jayesh Hansrajbhai Thakor (Tamboliya) (IND), Makvana Maheshbhai Merabhai (IND), Dhoriya Rameshbhai Bhavabhai (IND), Parmar Dilipbhai Mohanbhai (IND), Makwana Prakashbhai Pitambarbhai (IND), Rathod Yogeshbhai Jethabhai (IND), Rahulbhai Madhabhai Zarmariya (IND), Mavjibhai Viththalbhai Panchala (IND), Lakhmanbhai Chaturbhai Velani (IND), Chavda Mahendrakumar Maganbhai (IND), Gabu Nagjibhai Mohanbhai (Rashtra Nirman Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 62.92% which is -0.82% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.61 Limbdi (લીંબડી) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Surendranagar district of Gujarat. Limbdi is part of Surendranagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Limbdi election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Limbdi election result or click here for compact election results of Limbdi and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Limbdi go here.

Demographic profile of Limbdi:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.9% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.7%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.13%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,87,638 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,51,138 were male and 1,36,496 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Limbdi in 2022 is 903 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,59,915 eligible electors, of which 1,37,493 were male, 1,22,421 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,26,369 eligible electors, of which 1,19,956 were male, 1,06,413 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Limbdi in 2017 was 290. In 2012, there were 235 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Limbdi:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Kolipatel Somabhai Gandalal of INC won in this seat defeating Kiritsinh Jitubha Rana of BJP by a margin of 14,651 which was 8.85% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 50.14% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Kolipatel Somabhai Gandalal of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Kiritsinh Jitubha Rana of BJP by a margin of 1,561 votes which was 0.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.65% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 61. Limbdi Assembly segment of the 9. Surendranagar Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Munjapara Mahendrabhai of BJP won the Surendranagar Parliament seat defeating Koli Patel Somabhai Gandalal of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Surendranagar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Limbdi:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Limbdi:

Voter turnout in Limbdi:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 62.92%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 63.74%, while it was 69.89% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -0.82% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Limbdi went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Limbdi constituency:

Assembly constituency No.61. Limbdi comprises of the following areas of Surendranagar district of Gujarat: 1. Chuda Taluka. 2. Sayla Taluka - entire taluka except village – ori. 3. limbdi Taluka (Part) Villages - Ralol, Gedi, Ramrajpar, Nana Timbla, Natwargadh, Ghaghretiya, umedpar, Dolatpar, Samla, Raska, Ankewaliya, Bhalgamda, mota Timbla, Ghaghosar, Katariya, Tokrala, Kanpara, Ghanshyampar, Jansali, Balol, Devpara, Panshina, Khambhlav, Jakhan, Choki, Choraniya, untadi, Bodiya, ughal, Borana, liyad, Sauka, Pandri, Borna, Zamdi, Bhoika, Bhojpara, Kamalpar, Aanandpar, Hadala, Jasapar, Dholi, Vakhatpar, limbdi (m).

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Limbdi constituency, which are: Chotila, Wadhwan, Dasada (SC), Sanand, Dholka, Dhandhuka, Botad, Jasdan. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Limbdi:

The geographic coordinates of Limbdi is: 22°27’28.8"N 71°28’34.7"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Limbdi

List of candididates contesting from Limbdi Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Kiritsinh Jitubha Rana

Party: BJP

Age: 58

Profession: Joint hotel owner, Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 81.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Total income: Rs 19.5 lakh

Candidate name: Mayurbhai Merabhai Sakariya

Party: AAP

Age: 40

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 9.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 9.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rajesh Dalal

Party: Garvi Gujarat Party

Age: 51

Profession: Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 17.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 3.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 14 lakh

Total income: Rs 2.1 lakh

Candidate name: Kalpanaben Bijalbhai Dhoriya

Party: INC

Age: 51

Profession: Principal, Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 74.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 46.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 69.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 19.7 lakh

Candidate name: Jayesh Hansrajbhai Thakor (Tamboliya)

Party: IND

Age: 33

Profession: Film Production and Actor

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 13.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 20 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 13.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 70000

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Makvana Maheshbhai Merabhai

Party: IND

Age: 32

Profession: Agriculture Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 76500

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 76500

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dhoriya Rameshbhai Bhavabhai

Party: IND

Age: 36

Profession: Farming Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 40000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 40000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Parmar Dilipbhai Mohanbhai

Party: IND

Age: 57

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 26000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 26000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Makwana Prakashbhai Pitambarbhai

Party: IND

Age: 40

Profession: Auto Garage

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 60000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 60000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rathod Yogeshbhai Jethabhai

Party: IND

Age: 35

Profession: Labor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 52000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 52000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rahulbhai Madhabhai Zarmariya

Party: IND

Age: 26

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mavjibhai Viththalbhai Panchala

Party: IND

Age: 44

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Total assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Lakhmanbhai Chaturbhai Velani

Party: IND

Age: 42

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Total assets: Rs 70721

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 70721

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Chavda Mahendrakumar Maganbhai

Party: IND

Age: 40

Profession: Labor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 60000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 60000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Gabu Nagjibhai Mohanbhai

Party: Rashtra Nirman Party

Age: 63

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 7.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 4.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Read all the Latest News here