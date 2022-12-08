Limkheda Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Limkheda seat in Gujarat. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Bhabhor Shaileshbhai Sumanbhai (BJP), Baria Nareshbhai Punabhai (AAP), Nisarata Nileshbhai Lalsingbhai (CPI(M)), Gondiya Rameshkumar Badiyabhai (INC), Laxmansinh Lalsingbhai Vadkiya (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 66.55% which is -8.23% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.131 Limkheda (લીમખેડા) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Gujarat region and Dahod district of Gujarat. Limkheda is part of Dahod Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Limkheda election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Limkheda election result or click here for compact election results of Limkheda and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Limkheda go here.

Demographic profile of Limkheda:

This Scheduled Tribes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.81% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 61.32%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 58.82%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,22,938 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,10,239 were male and 1,12,694 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Limkheda in 2022 is 1022 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,87,327 eligible electors, of which 93113 were male, 94211 female and 3 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,67,307 eligible electors, of which 83045 were male, 84258 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Limkheda in 2017 was 82. In 2012, there were 62 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Limkheda:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Bhabhor Shaileshbhai Sumanbhai of BJP won in this seat defeating Tadvi Maheshbhai Ratansing of INC by a margin of 19,314 which was 13.82% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 52.4% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Bhabhor Jashvantsinh Sumanbhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Baria Punabhai Jesingbhai of INC by a margin of 15,331 votes which was 11.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.14% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 131. Limkheda Assembly segment of the 19. Dahod Lok Sabha constituency. Jashvantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor of BJP won the Dahod Parliament seat defeating Katara Babubhai Khimabhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Dahod Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Limkheda:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Limkheda:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Limkheda are: Bhabhor Shaileshbhai Sumanbhai (BJP), Baria Nareshbhai Punabhai (AAP), Nisarata Nileshbhai Lalsingbhai (CPI(M)), Gondiya Rameshkumar Badiyabhai (INC), Laxmansinh Lalsingbhai Vadkiya (IND).

Voter turnout in Limkheda:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 66.55%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 74.78%, while it was 80.14% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -8.23% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Limkheda went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Limkheda constituency:

Assembly constituency No.131. Limkheda comprises of the following areas of Dahod district of Gujarat: limkheda Taluka.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Limkheda constituency, which are: Fatepura, Jhalod, Dahod, Garbada, Devgadbaria, Morva Hadaf. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Limkheda:

The geographic coordinates of Limkheda is: 22°52’31.8"N 74°01’08.0"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Limkheda

List of candididates contesting from Limkheda Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Bhabhor Shaileshbhai Sumanbhai

Party: BJP

Age: 42

Profession: Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Social service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 28.1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 76.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 37.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 13.2 lakh

Candidate name: Baria Nareshbhai Punabhai

Party: AAP

Age: 40

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 22.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 28709

Moveable assets: Rs 21.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 11.2 lakh

Candidate name: Nisarata Nileshbhai Lalsingbhai

Party: CPI(M)

Age: 29

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 47430

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 47430

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Gondiya Rameshkumar Badiyabhai

Party: INC

Age: 60

Profession: Farming, Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 56.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 93.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 7.7 lakh

Candidate name: Laxmansinh Lalsingbhai Vadkiya

Party: IND

Age: 26

Profession: Study and Agriculture Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 18000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 18000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

