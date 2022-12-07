Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Upbeat As Exit Polls Predict Big Win; Cong, AAP Keep Fingers Crossed; Counting Tomorrow

Last Updated: December 07, 2022, 18:58 IST
Ahmedabad (Ahmedabad) [Ahmedabad], India
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: With just one day left before results of Gujarat assembly elections, key contenders in the triangular contest – BJP, AAP and Congress – await with bated breath. While exit polls indicate a mangnanimous win for BJP, Congress and AAP have their fingers crossed. Read More
When votes get counted on Thursday for assembly elections in Gujarat, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party will be hoping to set a few new records. Victory in Gujarat will make it the only party other than the Communist Party of India (Marxist) to have won seven straight assembly elections. The CPI(M), which ruled West Bengal for 34 years from 1977 to 2011, had also won seven straight elections.
People can check results of Gujarat assembly elections online here. The live coverage of Gujarat assembly election results can be caught on CNN-News18 News channel and its YouTube channel.
News18 English website has the full assembly election coverage segment, where people can check live constituency-wise results, live party-wise results, vote share percentage and other important updates on Gujarat assembly elections.
“The results predicted by the exit polls in Gujarat are also positive. A new party has entered Gujarat. If we manage to win 15-20 per cent of votes, then I believe that it is a very positive sign. Till now, everyone was talking about how Gujarat is a stronghold of the BJP," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said.
The buzz of “parivartan" (change) about the Gujarat assembly elections that was reverberating in many places outside the state seems to have escaped the voters here, if exit polls are any indication.
The BJP will win its seventh successive term in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state, they predicted on Monday. READ MORE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 48-hour blitzkrieg with eight rallies kicked off the Bharatiya Janata Party’s poll campaign in the all-important Gujarat and he will be back again on Wednesday in the state for two days for more rallies.
In specific targeting of his party’s message to voters, the Prime Minister gave five broad messages – attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for giving space to activist Medha Patkar in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, reversing the ‘aukaat’ jibe on him by a senior Congress leader, focusing his rallies in areas where the BJP did badly the last time, pitching for a record win for incumbent Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and emphasising on his faith in the Gujarati women backing the BJP as always. READ MORE
Buoyed by the exit polls, the ruling BJP in Gujarat is aiming for a straight seventh win in Assembly elections in the state, with hours left for counting of votes for elections held in two phases on December 1 and 5. Exit polls have predicted a big majority for the BJP in Gujarat and if these projections are any indication, the saffron party is all set to retain power in the state for the seventh consecutive term and equal Left Front’s feat in West Bengal.
If predictions made by Exit polls come true, the saffron party is all set to retain power for the seventh consecutive term in Gujarat. The result will also firm up PM Narendra Modi’s bid for a third consecutive term as PM in 2024.
For the Congress, its role as the main challenger to the BJP is at stake and Thursday’s results will reveal if the party’s ‘silent campaign’ has cut ice with people, an observer said. Top leaders of the party were busy with the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
For AAP, which carried out an aggressive campaign, Gujarat election is a chance to establish itself as a pan-national party and a challenger to BJP at the national level also. Emboldened by the victory in the Delhi municipal elections, AAP hopes that its welfare politics will be accepted by the people in Gujarat.
