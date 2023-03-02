Longkhim Chare Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Longkhim Chare seat in Nagaland. A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Y. Lima Onen Chang (RPIA), H. Chuba Chang (NDPP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 90.75% which is -3.13% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.52 Longkhim Chare is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central region and Tuensang district of Nagaland. Longkhim Chare is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Demographic profile of Longkhim Chare:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 59.77%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 22029 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 11,145 were male and 10,884 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Longkhim Chare in 2023 is 977 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 21129 eligible electors, of which 10,876 were male, 10,253 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 20333 eligible electors, of which 10,332 were male, 10,001 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Longkhim Chare in 2018 was 114. In 2013, there were 108 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Longkhim Chare:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, Muthingnyuba Sangtam of NPF won in this seat defeating A Imtilemba Sangtam of BJP by a margin of 1848 which was 9.2% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPF had a vote share of 46.37% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, A Imtilemba Sangtam of NCP emerged victorious in this seat beating Thrinimong of INC by a margin of 1459 votes which was 7.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 36.41% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 52. Longkhim Chare Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Longkhim Chare:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 3 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Longkhim Chare:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Longkhim Chare are: Y. Lima Onen Chang (RPIA), H. Chuba Chang (NDPP).

Voter turnout in Longkhim Chare:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 90.75%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 93.88%, while it was 98.6% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -3.13% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Longkhim Chare went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Longkhim Chare constituency:

Assembly constituency No.52. Longkhim Chare comprises of the following areas of Tuensang district of Nagaland: Yaigli Mission Compouid and Phire— Ahire, Holoagba, Sangsomong, Longkhim, Angaba, Lirise, Cangtore ani Chimonger villages of Loagkhim Circle; and Chare H. Q. and Alisopur, Tonglong-sore, Longkmipek, Tronger, Old Mangakhi, New Mangakhi, New Tsatanger, Old Tsatanger, Chunglyimti and Chare villages of Chare Circle in Tuensang Sadar sub-division.

A total of Six Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Longkhim Chare constituency, which are: Angetyongpang, Mongoya, Suruhoto, Noksen, Tuensang Sadar-I, Shamator Chessore. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Longkhim Chare:

The geographic coordinates of Longkhim Chare is: 26°16’37.6"N 94°41’05.3"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Longkhim Chare

List of candidates contesting from Longkhim Chare Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sethronkyu

Party: BJP

Age: 45

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker/Politician

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sethrichem Sangtam

Party: RPIA

Age: 40

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Entrepreneur

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 1.9 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Muthingnyuba Sangtam

Party: NCP

Age: 64

Gender: Male

Profession: Retired Govt. Servant/Ex.MLA

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 5.6 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

