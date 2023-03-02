Longleng Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Longleng seat in Nagaland. A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: H Nyemli Phom (RPIA), B.S. Nganlang Phom (NDPP), B. Bangtick Phom (IND). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 90% which is -4.55% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.50 Longleng is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Longleng district of Nagaland. Longleng is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Longleng election result

Advertisement

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Longleng election result or click here for compact election results of Longleng and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Longleng go here.

Demographic profile of Longleng:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 59.15%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 30560 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 15,398 were male and 15,162 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Longleng in 2023 is 985 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 25211 eligible electors, of which 12,955 were male, 12,256 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 22861 eligible electors, of which 12,006 were male, 10,855 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Longleng in 2018 was 43. In 2013, there were 6 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Longleng:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, S Pangnyu Phom of BJP won in this seat defeating Y B Angam Phom of NPEP by a margin of 1006 which was 4.11% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 40.8% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, S Pangnyu of NPF emerged victorious in this seat beating T L Semdok of NCP by a margin of 4235 votes which was 19.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NPF had a vote share of 59.34% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NDPP got the most number of votes in the 50. Longleng Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Longleng:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 3 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Longleng:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Longleng are: H Nyemli Phom (RPIA), B.S. Nganlang Phom (NDPP), B. Bangtick Phom (IND).

Voter turnout in Longleng:

Advertisement

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 90%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 94.55%, while it was 97.15% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -4.55% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Longleng went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Longleng constituency:

Assembly constituency No.50. Longleng comprises of the following areas of Longleng district of Nagaland: Longleng H. Q. and Yachem, Yaong, Mongnyu, Pongo, Yongpang, Yangching, Hukpang, Orangkong, Aoching, Sakchi, Mongkitang and Phomching villages of Longleng Circle in Tuensang Sadar sub-division.

A total of Seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Longleng constituency, which are: Aboi, Moka, Tamlu, Noksen, Tobu, Arkakong, Angetyongpang. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Longleng:

The geographic coordinates of Longleng is: 26°29’46.3"N 94°48’39.2"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Longleng

List of candidates contesting from Longleng Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: S. Pangnyu Phom

Party: BJP

Age: 58

Gender: Male

Profession: Politician

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 1.9 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Phuyam

Party: IND

Age: 36

Gender: Male

Profession: Politician

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 19.2 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Denngan Y Avennoho

Party: INC

Age: 58

Gender: Male

Profession: Retired Govt Servant

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 88.6 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: A Pongshi Phom

Party: NCP

Age: 54

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker

Education: Others

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 6.2 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Longleng election result or click here for compact election results of Longleng and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Longleng go here.

Read all the Latest News here