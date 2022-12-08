Lunawada Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Lunawada seat in Gujarat. A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Sevak Jigneshkumar Ambalal (BJP), Natvarsinh Motisinh Solanki (AAP), Makwana Rameshbhai Sundarbhai (BSP), Gulabsinh Somsinh Chauhan (INC), Khant Shakanbhai Motibhai (IND), Jayprakash Purushottambhai Patel (IND), Pushpa Vikramsinh Malivad (IND), Nat Parvatiben Prabhatbhai (Praja Vijay Paksh). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 62.95% which is -4.38% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.122 Lunawada (લુણાવાડા) (Lunawada) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Gujarat region and Mahisagar district of Gujarat. Lunawada is part of Panchmahal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Lunawada election result or click here for compact election results of Lunawada and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Lunawada go here.

Demographic profile of Lunawada:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.62% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 6.3%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.99%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,88,180 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,47,504 were male and 1,40,673 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Lunawada in 2022 is 954 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,60,748 eligible electors, of which 1,33,720 were male, 1,27,027 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,36,029 eligible electors, of which 1,21,495 were male, 1,14,534 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Lunawada in 2017 was 85. In 2012, there were 190 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Lunawada:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Rathod Ratansinh Magansinh of IND won in this seat defeating Patel Manojkumar Rayajibhai of BJP by a margin of 3,200 which was 1.83% of the total votes cast for the seat. IND had a vote share of 30.89% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Patel Heerabhai Haribhai of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Malivad Kalubhai Hirabhai of BJP by a margin of 3,701 votes which was 2.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 44.99% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 122. Lunawada Assembly segment of the 18. Panchmahal Lok Sabha constituency. Ratansinh Magansinh Rathod of BJP won the Panchmahal Parliament seat defeating Khant Vechatbhai Kuberbhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Panchmahal Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Lunawada:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Lunawada:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Lunawada are: Sevak Jigneshkumar Ambalal (BJP), Natvarsinh Motisinh Solanki (AAP), Makwana Rameshbhai Sundarbhai (BSP), Gulabsinh Somsinh Chauhan (INC), Khant Shakanbhai Motibhai (IND), Jayprakash Purushottambhai Patel (IND), Pushpa Vikramsinh Malivad (IND), Nat Parvatiben Prabhatbhai (Praja Vijay Paksh).

Voter turnout in Lunawada:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 62.95%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 67.33%, while it was 68.59% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -4.38% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Lunawada went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Lunawada constituency:

Assembly constituency No.122. Lunawada comprises of the following areas of Mahisagar district of Gujarat: 1. Lunawada Taluka - entire taluka except villages - Kel, Dezar, Vaghoi, Chuladiya, Jetharibor, Gugaliya, Simlet. 2. Khanpur Taluka.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Lunawada constituency, which are: Balasinor, Bayad, Bhiloda, Santrampur, Morva Hadaf, Shahera. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Dungarpur district of Rajasthan.

Map location of Lunawada:

The geographic coordinates of Lunawada is: 23°11’00.6"N 73°35’21.5"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Lunawada

List of candididates contesting from Lunawada Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Sevak Jigneshkumar Ambalal

Party: BJP

Age: 47

Profession: Agriculture & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 2.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 84.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 90.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Total income: Rs 13.4 lakh

Candidate name: Natvarsinh Motisinh Solanki

Party: AAP

Age: 43

Profession: Mechanical

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 10.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.8 lakh

Candidate name: Makwana Rameshbhai Sundarbhai

Party: BSP

Age: 56

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 12.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 6.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 6 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Gulabsinh Somsinh Chauhan

Party: INC

Age: 61

Profession: Retired Junior Clerk Pension & Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 42.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 98 lakh

Total income: Rs 2.7 lakh

Candidate name: Khant Shakanbhai Motibhai

Party: IND

Age: 62

Profession: Farming & Party Plot Income

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Others

Total assets: Rs 20.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.7 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 75.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 19.8 crore

Total income: Rs 13.3 lakh

Candidate name: Jayprakash Purushottambhai Patel

Party: IND

Age: 55

Profession: Nilkanth Petrolium Propritor, Grant in Aid Education Institute

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 11.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.4 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 3.5 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 7.8 crore

Total income: Rs 63.2 lakh

Candidate name: Pushpa Vikramsinh Malivad

Party: IND

Age: 34

Profession: Housewife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 79.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 23.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 55.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 15.1 lakh

Candidate name: Nat Parvatiben Prabhatbhai

Party: Praja Vijay Paksh

Age: 40

Profession: Housewife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 5.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Read all the Latest News here