Madangir ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.165

Ward No.165 Madangir (मदनगीर) is a reserved for Scheduled Caste Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South Delhi district and Ambedkar Nagar Assembly constituency and South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Madangir went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Madangir corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Madangir ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Madangir was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Madangir candidates 2022

There are a total of 6 contestants in the fray from Madangir ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Geeta (AAP), Manisha (BJP), Geeta (BSP), Dolly (INC), Parvati Devi (IND), Valisha (NCP).

MLA and MP of Madangir

Ajay Dutt of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 48. Ambedkar Nagar Assembly constituency and Ramesh Bidhuri of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Madangir is a part.

Demographic profile of Madangir

According to the delimitation report, Madangir ward has a total population of 52,695 of which 23,458 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 44.52% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Madangir ward

The following areas are covered under the Madangir ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Dakshinpuri, Ambedkar J.J Camp And Dakshinpuri Block B, Dakshinpuri, Block-A,; Dakshinpuri, Block-A,; Dakshinpuri, Block-C; Dakshinpuri, Block-J; Dakshinpuri, Block-K; Dakshinpuri, Block-L; Dakshinpuri, Extn, Block-18; “Madangir Phase-1 Block F-1, Bf, G-1, Bg, H-1, Bh, D-1, C-1, B-I, A-1, Lav Block, Cpo, O, E-1;" Opposite Block A, B Jhuggi Dr. Ambedkar Camp Dakshinpuri; Madangir Janta Flats.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 165. Madangir ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Geeta; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,86,767; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Manisha; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 33,45,760; Total liabilities: Rs 78,000.

Candidate name: Geeta; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,20,100; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Dolly; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 4,56,625; Total liabilities: Rs 78,000.

Candidate name: Parvati Devi; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 27,20,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Valisha; Party: NCP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 2,30,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

