Madipur Ward LIVE Results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.93

Ward No.93 Madipur (मादीपुर) is a reserved for Scheduled Castes ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the West Delhi district and Madipur Assembly constituency and West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Madipur went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Madipur corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Madipur ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Madipur was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Madipur candidates 2022

There are a total of 7 contestants in the fray from Madipur ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Sahil Gangwal (AAP), Sunita (BJP), Mishri Lal Khorwal (BSP), Sant Parkash Gangwal (INC), Manoj Kumar (IND), Ravi (IND), Pardeep Singh (IND).

MLA and MP of Madipur

Girish Soni of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 26. Madipur Assembly constituency and Parvesh Sahib Singh of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Madipur is a part.

Demographic profile of Madipur

According to the delimitation report, Madipur ward has a total population of 71,727 of which 34,405 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 47.97% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Madipur ward

The following areas are covered under the Madipur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Arihant Nagar; Dda Sfs Flats Madipur (Punjabi Bagh Apartment), Dda Lig Flats, Dda Janta Flats; Lal Qtrs Madi Pur; Madipur Jj Colony Block-A; Madipur Village, Mig Flats; Madipur Village, Mig Flats; Punjabi Bagh West Avenue Road, North West Avenue Road; Dda Lig Flats Paschim Puri:; Janta Qts. Pocket-Ii Paschim Puri; Janta Qts. Pocket-Iii Paschim Puri; Madipur J J Colony: Block B; Madipur J J Colony: Block C; Madipur J J Colony: Block D; Madipur J J Colony: Block E; Madipur J J Colony: Block F, Katra Ch. Maha Singh Naval Singh; Madipur Janta Qts; Mcd Slum Qtr.; Sfs House Catg-Ii Pargati Appartments; Shivangi Kunj Dda Flats Block-A, Dda Qts.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 93. Madipur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sahil Gangwal; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 46,79,997; Total liabilities: Rs 40,666.

Candidate name: Sunita; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 11,57,020; Total liabilities: Rs 2,50,800.

Candidate name: Mishri Lal Khorwal; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Literate; Total assets: Rs 2,41,69,283; Total liabilities: Rs 77,50,000.

Candidate name: Sant Prakash Gangwal; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,26,77,244; Total liabilities: Rs 2,75,107.

Candidate name: Manoj Kumar; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 31,27,500; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Pradeep Singh; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 56,66,444; Total liabilities: Rs 30,00,000.

Candidate name: Ravi; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,24,424; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

