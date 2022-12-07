Mahaveer Enclave ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.105

Ward No.105 Mahaveer Enclave (महावीर एंक्‍लेव) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the West Delhi district and Janakpuri Assembly constituency and West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Mahaveer Enclave went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Mahaveer Enclave corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Mahaveer Enclave ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Mahaveer Enclave was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Mahaveer Enclave candidates 2022

There are a total of 7 contestants in the fray from Mahaveer Enclave ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Parveen Kumar (AAP), Ajit Singh (BJP), Jamadar Sah Gond (BSP), Amar Tiwari (INC), Altaf Ahmad (IND), Mahesh Tiwari (IND), Ramesh Chand Verma (IND).

MLA and MP of Mahaveer Enclave

Rajesh Rishi of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 30. Janakpuri Assembly constituency and Parvesh Sahib Singh of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Mahaveer Enclave is a part.

Demographic profile of Mahaveer Enclave

According to the delimitation report, Mahaveer Enclave ward has a total population of 70,924 of which 5,917 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 8.34% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Mahaveer Enclave ward

The following areas are covered under the Mahaveer Enclave ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Chanakya Palace Ph.-Ii; Chanakya Palace Ph.-Ii, Chanakya Place Part-1; “Jeevan Park Block - E, Jeevan Park Block - F, Jeevan Parkblock - D;" Jeevan Parkblock - A, Jeevan Parkblock - B, Jeevan Parkblock - C, Jeevan Parkblock - D; Mahindra Park; Chanakya Palace Ph.-Ii; Mahavir Enclave Part-Ii A And B; Mahavir Enclave Part-Iiiblock -C, Mahavir Enclave Part-Iiiblock -D, Mahavir Enclave Part-Iiiblock -E, Mahavir Enclave Part-Iiiblock -F; Nand Ram Park.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 105. Mahaveer Enclave ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Parveen Kumar; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 21,33,915; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Ajit Singh; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,43,74,123; Total liabilities: Rs 27,00,000.

Candidate name: Jamadar Sah Gond; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 1,25,71,371; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Amar Tiwari; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 5; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 25,24,475; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Altaf Ahmed; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Literate; Total assets: Rs 86,846; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Mahesh Tiwari; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 81,61,672; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Ramesh Chand Verma; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 77,57,569; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

