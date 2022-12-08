Mahudha Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Mahudha seat in Gujarat. A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Sanjaysinh Vijaysinh Mahida (BJP), Ravjibhai Somabhai Vaghela (AAP), Indrajitsinh Natvarsinh Parmar (INC), Arifbhai Gulamnabi Vahora (IND), Pujamiya Fakirmiya Malek (IND), Vajidhusen Abbasmiya Malek (IND), Shekh Irshadmahammad Najirmohammad (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 69.1% which is -0.67% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.118 Mahudha (મહુધા) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Gujarat region and Kheda district of Gujarat. Mahudha is part of Kheda Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Mahudha election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mahudha election result or click here for compact election results of Mahudha and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Mahudha go here.

Demographic profile of Mahudha:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.13% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.64%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.65%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,52,226 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,29,361 were male and 1,22,859 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mahudha in 2022 is 950 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,23,910 eligible electors, of which 1,16,166 were male, 1,07,738 female and 6 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,98,231 eligible electors, of which 1,03,246 were male, 94984 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mahudha in 2017 was 73. In 2012, there were 58 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Mahudha:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Indrajitsinh Natvarsinh Parmar of INC won in this seat defeating Bharatsinh Raysingbhai Parmar of BJP by a margin of 13,601 which was 8.71% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 49.57% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Thakor Natvarsinh Fulsinh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Sodha Khumansinh Ratansinh of BJP by a margin of 13,230 votes which was 9.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 42.22% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 118. Mahudha Assembly segment of the 17. Kheda Lok Sabha constituency. Chauhan Devusinh of BJP won the Kheda Parliament seat defeating Bimal Shah of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kheda Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Mahudha:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Mahudha:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Mahudha are: Sanjaysinh Vijaysinh Mahida (BJP), Ravjibhai Somabhai Vaghela (AAP), Indrajitsinh Natvarsinh Parmar (INC), Arifbhai Gulamnabi Vahora (IND), Pujamiya Fakirmiya Malek (IND), Vajidhusen Abbasmiya Malek (IND), Shekh Irshadmahammad Najirmohammad (IND).

Voter turnout in Mahudha:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 69.1%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 69.77%, while it was 70.15% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -0.67% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Mahudha went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Mahudha constituency:

Assembly constituency No.118. Mahudha comprises of the following areas of Kheda district of Gujarat: 1. Mahudha Taluka - entire taluka except village – Khandivav. 2. Nadiad Taluka (Part) Villages - Yoginagar, Andhaj, Arera, Dawapura, Vina, Hathaj, Navagam (Petli), Javol, Arajanpur Kot, Nana Vaga, Paldi, Sodpur, monghroli, maholel, Palaiya, Valla, erandiyapura, Aljada, Silod, Hathnoli, Kamla, manjipura, Bilodra, marida, Salun Vanto, Salun Talpad, Alindra, Chalali, Surasamal, Kanjoda, Fatepur, Chaklasi (m) .

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Mahudha constituency, which are: Matar, Mehmedabad, Kapadvanj, Thasra, Umreth, Nadiad. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Mahudha:

The geographic coordinates of Mahudha is: 22°45’29.2"N 72°56’48.5"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Mahudha

List of candididates contesting from Mahudha Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Sanjaysinh Vijaysinh Mahida

Party: BJP

Age: 42

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 4.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 74 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 3.7 crore

Total income: Rs 21.1 lakh

Candidate name: Ravjibhai Somabhai Vaghela

Party: AAP

Age: 58

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 45.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 9.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 16.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 28.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Indrajitsinh Natvarsinh Parmar

Party: INC

Age: 44

Profession: Agriculture & Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 86.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 10.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 34.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 52.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 15.4 lakh

Candidate name: Arifbhai Gulamnabi Vahora

Party: IND

Age: 50

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 7.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 12000

Moveable assets: Rs 60000

Immovable assets: Rs 6.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Pujamiya Fakirmiya Malek

Party: IND

Age: 61

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 34 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 50000

Immovable assets: Rs 33.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Vajidhusen Abbasmiya Malek

Party: IND

Age: 34

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 7.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shekh Irshadmahammad Najirmohammad

Party: IND

Age: 28

Profession: Teacher

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 50000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 50000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

