Mahuva Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Mahuva seat in Gujarat. A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Mohanbhai Dhanjibhai Dhodiya (BJP), Kunjankumar Rameshchandra Patel (AAP), Garasiya Hemangini Dipakkumar (INC). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 63.08% which is -13.84% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.170 Mahuva (મહુવા) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Gujarat region and Surat district of Gujarat. Mahuva is part of Bardoli Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Tribe Rural.LIVE Mahuva election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mahuva election result or click here for compact election results of Mahuva and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Mahuva go here.

Advertisement

Demographic profile of Mahuva:

This Scheduled Tribes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.81% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 73.97%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.53%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,28,911 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,11,750 were male and 1,17,161 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mahuva in 2022 is 1048 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,14,634 eligible electors, of which 1,06,081 were male, 1,08,553 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,02,882 eligible electors, of which 1,01,327 were male, 1,01,555 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Mahuva in 2017 was 30. In 2012, there were 10 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Mahuva:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Dhodiya Mohanbhai Dhanjibhai of BJP won in this seat defeating Chaudhari Dr Tusharbhai Amarsinhbhai of INC by a margin of 6,433 which was 3.9% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 49.84% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Dhodiya Mohanbhai Dhanjibhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ishvarbhai Narsihbhai Vahiya of INC by a margin of 11,687 votes which was 7.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.7% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 170. Mahuva Assembly segment of the 23. Bardoli Lok Sabha constituency. Parbhubhai Nagarbhai Vasava of BJP won the Bardoli Parliament seat defeating Chaudhari Dr Tusharbhai Amarsinhbhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bardoli Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Mahuva:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Mahuva:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Mahuva are: Mohanbhai Dhanjibhai Dhodiya (BJP), Kunjankumar Rameshchandra Patel (AAP), Garasiya Hemangini Dipakkumar (INC).

Voter turnout in Mahuva:

Advertisement

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 63.08%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 76.92%, while it was 76.68% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -13.84% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Mahuva went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Mahuva constituency:

Assembly constituency No.170. Mahuva comprises of the following areas of Surat district of Gujarat: 1. Mahuva Taluka. 2. Valod Taluka. 3. Bardoli Taluka (Part) Villages - masad, miyawadi, Rajwad, Nasura, Vadhvaniya, Junvani, Balda, Vanskui, Bhensudla, Nani Bhatlav, mangrolia, Vadhava, Timbarva, Pipariya, madhi, Surali, manekpor, uva, Karachaka, Hindolia, Kikvad, Gotasa, Sarethi, moti Bhatlav, Sejvad, Allu, Vankaner, Kanai, Pardi Valod.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Mahuva constituency, which are: Bardoli, Mandvi, Vyara, Vansda, Gandevi, Navsari, Jalalpore. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Mahuva:

The geographic coordinates of Mahuva is: 21°01’43.3"N 73°11’49.6"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Mahuva

List of candididates contesting from Mahuva Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Mohanbhai Dhanjibhai Dhodiya

Party: BJP

Age: 65

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 13 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 71.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Total income: Rs 15.6 lakh

Candidate name: Kunjankumar Rameshchandra Patel

Party: AAP

Age: 36

Profession: Social Worker, Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 33.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 11.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 32.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.6 lakh

Candidate name: Garasiya Hemangini Dipakkumar

Party: INC

Age: 59

Profession: Lawyer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 8.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.9 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 6.9 crore

Total income: Rs 90.5 lakh

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mahuva election result or click here for compact election results of Mahuva and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Mahuva go here.

Read all the Latest News here