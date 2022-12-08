Majura Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Majura seat in Gujarat. A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Harsh Ramesh Sanghvi (BJP), P V S Sarma (AAP), Rameshprasad Kashiram Chamar (BSP), Balwant Shantilal Jain (INC). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 58.07% which is -4.16% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.165 Majura (મજુરા) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Gujarat region and Surat district of Gujarat. Majura is part of Navsari Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Urban.LIVE Majura election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Majura election result or click here for compact election results of Majura and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Majura go here.

Demographic profile of Majura:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.19% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 7.69%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.53%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,78,967 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,51,771 were male and 1,27,187 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Majura in 2022 is 838 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,45,040 eligible electors, of which 1,34,758 were male, 1,10,279 female and 3 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,19,889 eligible electors, of which 1,21,033 were male, 98854 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Majura in 2017 was 4. In 2012, there were 12 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Majura:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Harsh Rameshkumar Sanghavi of BJP won in this seat defeating Kothari Ashok Mohanlal of INC by a margin of 85,827 which was 56.35% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 76.42% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Sanghvi Harsh Rameshkumar of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Jain Dhanpatraj Lalchand of INC by a margin of 71,556 votes which was 50.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 73.61% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 165. Majura Assembly segment of the 25. Navsari Lok Sabha constituency. C R Patil of BJP won the Navsari Parliament seat defeating Patel Dharmeshbhai Bhimbhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Navsari Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Majura:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Majura:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Majura are: Harsh Ramesh Sanghvi (BJP), P V S Sarma (AAP), Rameshprasad Kashiram Chamar (BSP), Balwant Shantilal Jain (INC).

Voter turnout in Majura:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58.07%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 62.23%, while it was 64.05% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -4.16% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Majura went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Majura constituency:

Assembly constituency No.165. Majura comprises of the following areas of Surat district of Gujarat: Surat City Taluka (Part) - Surat municipal Corporation (Part) Ward No. - 13, 33, 34, 37, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61 ,62.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Majura constituency, which are: Surat West, Surat East, Udhna, Limbayat, Choryasi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Majura:

The geographic coordinates of Majura is: 21°09’58.0"N 72°48’11.5"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Majura

List of candididates contesting from Majura Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Harsh Ramesh Sanghvi

Party: BJP

Age: 37

Profession: Diamond Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 17.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 8.3 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 12.3 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 5.1 crore

Total income: Rs 1.3 crore

Candidate name: P V S Sarma

Party: AAP

Age: 58

Profession: Tax Consultancy

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 16.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 6.6 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 9.4 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 7.5 crore

Total income: Rs 99.1 lakh

Candidate name: Rameshprasad Kashiram Chamar

Party: BSP

Age: 44

Profession: Graphics

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 23.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 16 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 3.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 20 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Balwant Shantilal Jain

Party: INC

Age: 49

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.3 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 63.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Total income: Rs 11 lakh

