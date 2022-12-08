Mandi Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Mandi seat in Himachal Pradesh. A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Anil Sharma (BJP), Shyam Lal (AAP), Chet Ram (BSP), Champa Thakur (INC), Praveen Kumar (IND), Laxmender Singh (IND), Rajeev Kumar (IND), Major Khem Singh Thakur (IND), Sanjay Kumar (Rashtriya Devbhumi Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 74% which is -3.44% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.33 Mandi (मंडी) (Mandav Nagar, Choti Kashi) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Himachal region and Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. Mandi is part of Mandi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General .LIVE Mandi election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mandi election result or click here for compact election results of Mandi and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Mandi go here.

Demographic profile of Mandi:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.59% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.57%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.53%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 78113 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 37411 were male and 39007 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mandi in 2022 is 1043 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 69678 eligible electors, of which 34609 were male, 35069 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 64881 eligible electors, of which 32503 were male, 32378 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mandi in 2017 was 978. In 2012, there were 1405 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Mandi:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Anil Sharma of BJP won in this seat defeating Champa Thakur of INC by a margin of 10,257 which was 19.06% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 56.63% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Anil Kumar of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Durga Dutt of BJP by a margin of 3,930 votes which was 8.12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 43.1% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 33. Mandi Assembly segment of the 2. Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. Ram Swaroop Sharma of BJP won the Mandi Parliament seat defeating Aashray Sharma of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mandi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Mandi:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Mandi:

Voter turnout in Mandi:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 74%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 77.44%, while it was 74.93% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -3.44% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Mandi went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Mandi constituency:

Assembly constituency No.33. Mandi comprises of the following areas of Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh: Kotli Sub-Tehsil; KCs Sadar, Talyahar & mandi municipal Council of Sadar mandi Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Mandi constituency, which are: Dharampur, Jogindernagar, Darang, Seraj, Nachan, Balh, Sarkaghat. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Mandi:

The geographic coordinates of Mandi is: 31°43’05.5"N 76°55’10.2"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Mandi

List of candididates contesting from Mandi Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Anil Sharma

Party: BJP

Age: 66

Profession: Business, Orchardist, Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 57.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 68.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 2.4 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 55.1 crore

Total income: Rs 22.3 lakh

Candidate name: Shyam Lal

Party: AAP

Age: 52

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 3.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 46.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Total income: Rs 24.1 lakh

Candidate name: Chet Ram

Party: BSP

Age: 49

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 5.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 5.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Champa Thakur

Party: INC

Age: 48

Profession: Zila Parishad Member of Seyog Ward, Business Women and Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 2.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 54 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Total income: Rs 25.6 lakh

Candidate name: Praveen Kumar

Party: IND

Age: 46

Profession: Lawyer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 12.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 12.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 8.7 lakh

Candidate name: Laxmender Singh

Party: IND

Age: 56

Profession: Businessman

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 34.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 43.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 71 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.5 lakh

Candidate name: Rajeev Kumar

Party: IND

Age: 34

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 8.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 8.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 2.5 lakh

Candidate name: Major Khem Singh Thakur

Party: IND

Age: 51

Profession: Retired Army Officer, Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 68.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 91 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.7 lakh

Candidate name: Sanjay Kumar

Party: Rashtriya Devbhumi Party

Age: 34

Profession: Private Driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 18000

Moveable assets: Rs 3.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

