Manjalpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Manjalpur seat in Gujarat. A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Yogeshbhai Narandas Patel (BJP), Chauhan Vinay Subhash (Fouji) (AAP), Chetan Arunbhai Pandit (Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha), Tribhuvan Bhila Patil (Bhartiya Jan Parishad), Bharat Rohit (Baba) (BSP), Dr Tashveen Singh (INC), Piyush Patel (IND), Prakashbhai Somabhai Patel (Rashtriya Samaj Paksha). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 58.5% which is -10.49% compared to the 2017 elections.
Constituency No.145 Manjalpur (માંજલપુર) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Gujarat region and Vadodara district of Gujarat. Manjalpur is part of Vadodara Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Urban.LIVE Manjalpur election result
Demographic profile of Manjalpur:
This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.27% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 4.81%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.92%, according the Census of India, 2011.
In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,63,470 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,35,706 were male and 1,27,758 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.
The electorate gender ratio in Manjalpur in 2022 is 941 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.
In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,32,669 eligible electors, of which 1,20,788 were male, 1,11,880 female and 1 electors of the third gender.
In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,97,119 eligible electors, of which 1,03,641 were male, 93478 female and 0 voters of the third gender.
The number of service voters in Manjalpur in 2017 was 59. In 2012, there were 188 service voters registered in the constituency.
Past winners / MLAs of Manjalpur:
In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Yogesh Patel of BJP won in this seat defeating Chirag Hanskumar Zaveri (Chirag Zaveri ) of INC by a margin of 56,362 which was 35.15% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 64.71% in 2017 in this seat.
In 2012, Yogesh Patel of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Gandhi Chinnam Satyam (Chinnnam Gandhi) of INC by a margin of 51,785 votes which was 37.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 67.39% in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 145. Manjalpur Assembly segment of the 20. Vadodara Lok Sabha constituency. Ranjanben Bhatt of BJP won the Vadodara Parliament seat defeating Prashant Patel (Tiko) of INC.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Vadodara Parliament seat.
Number of contestants in Manjalpur:
A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 Assembly polls.
Contesting candidates in Manjalpur:
The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Manjalpur are: Yogeshbhai Narandas Patel (BJP), Chauhan Vinay Subhash (Fouji) (AAP), Chetan Arunbhai Pandit (Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha), Tribhuvan Bhila Patil (Bhartiya Jan Parishad), Bharat Rohit (Baba) (BSP), Dr Tashveen Singh (INC), Piyush Patel (IND), Prakashbhai Somabhai Patel (Rashtriya Samaj Paksha).
Voter turnout in Manjalpur:
According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58.5%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 68.99%, while it was 69.81% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -10.49% compared to the 2017 turnout.
Poll dates:
Manjalpur went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.
Extent of Manjalpur constituency:
Assembly constituency No.145. Manjalpur comprises of the following areas of Vadodara district of Gujarat: 1. Vadodara Taluka (Part) Village - Tarsali (CT). 2. Vadodara Taluka (Part) - Vadodara municipal Corporation (Part) Ward No. - 4, Kapurai (oG) 17.
A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Manjalpur constituency, which are: Akota, Raopura, Dabhoi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.
Map location of Manjalpur:
The geographic coordinates of Manjalpur is: 22°15’42.5"N 73°12’54.7"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.
Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Manjalpur
List of candididates contesting from Manjalpur Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Yogeshbhai Narandas Patel
Party: BJP
Age: 76
Profession: Farming And Social Work
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Total assets: Rs 33.9 crore
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 7.1 crore
Immovable assets: Rs 26.8 crore
Total income: Rs 46.8 lakh
Candidate name: Chauhan Vinay Subhash (Fouji)
Party: AAP
Age: 39
Profession: Business,Quexplore Equipment Pvt.ltd.borisna Road,Kalol
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate Professional
Total assets: Rs 2.7 crore
Liabilities: Rs 12.5 lakh
Moveable assets: Rs 31.6 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 2.4 crore
Total income: Rs 8.7 lakh
Candidate name: Chetan Arunbhai Pandit
Party: Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha
Age: 40
Profession: Advocate
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate Professional
Total assets: Rs 33.4 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 35 lakh
Moveable assets: Rs 33.4 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 3.9 lakh
Candidate name: Tribhuvan Bhila Patil
Party: Bhartiya Jan Parishad
Age: 44
Profession: Ex-Man Of Para Military (Indo Tibetan Border Police Force/ Self Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Post Graduate
Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore
Liabilities: Rs 31.2 lakh
Moveable assets: Rs 12 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 95 lakh
Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh
Candidate name: Bharat Rohit (Baba)
Party: BSP
Age: 42
Profession: LIC Agent
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 12th Pass
Total assets: Rs 25.2 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 11.8 lakh
Moveable assets: Rs 10.2 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 15 lakh
Total income: Rs 5 lakh
Candidate name: Dr.Tashveen Singh
Party: INC
Age: 49
Profession: Dental Surgeon
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Post Graduate
Total assets: Rs 8.5 crore
Liabilities: Rs 32 lakh
Moveable assets: Rs 4 crore
Immovable assets: Rs 4.5 crore
Total income: Rs 24.8 lakh
Candidate name: Piyush Patel
Party: IND
Age: 51
Profession: Business
Number of criminal cases: 1
Education: 8th Pass
Total assets: Rs 9.6 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 9.6 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 1.5 lakh
Candidate name: Prakashbhai Somabhai Patel
Party: Rashtriya Samaj Paksha
Age: 53
Profession: Vahanvati Engineering Works
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Total assets: Rs 3.5 crore
Liabilities: Rs 1.6 crore
Moveable assets: Rs 27.9 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 3.3 crore
Total income: Rs 5 lakh
