Matar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Matar seat in Gujarat. A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Kalpeshbhai Ashabhai Parmar (BJP), Laljibhai Melabhai Parmar (AAP), Bamba Togabhai Punambhai (Gujarat Nav Nirman Sena), Sanjaybhai Haribhai Patel (INC), Aayshabanu Aabidhusen Malek (IND), Chauhan Mahipatsinh Kesarisinh (IND), Rajeshbhai Dashrathbhai Raval (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 69.91% which is -5.2% compared to the 2017 elections.>>Constituency No.115 Matar (માતર) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Gujarat region and Kheda district of Gujarat. Matar is part of Kheda Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.

Demographic profile of Matar:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.85% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.75%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.65%, according the Census of India, 2011.>>In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,52,269 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,28,835 were male and 1,23,425 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender./>/>The electorate gender ratio in Matar in 2022 is 958 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.>>In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,26,336 eligible electors, of which 1,17,124 were male, 1,09,210 female and 2 electors of the third gender.>>In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,01,690 eligible electors, of which 1,05,781 were male, 95909 female and 0 voters of the third gender.>>The number of service voters in Matar in 2017 was 81. In 2012, there were 69 service voters registered in the constituency.>>;Past winners / MLAs of Matar:>>>In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Kesarisinh Jesangbhai Solanki of BJP won in this seat defeating Patel Sanjaybhai Haribhai of INC by a margin of 2,406 which was 1.42% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 47.77% in 2017 in this seat.>>In 2012, Chauhan Devusinh Jesingbhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Patel Sanjaybhai Haribhai of INC by a margin of 6,487 votes which was 4.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.53% in the seat.>>In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 115. Matar Assembly segment of the 17. Kheda Lok Sabha constituency. Chauhan Devusinh of BJP won the Kheda Parliament seat defeating Bimal Shah of INC. >>In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kheda Parliament seat.>>;Number of contestants in Matar:>>;A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2012 Assembly polls.>>;Contesting candidates in Matar:>>>The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Matar are: Kalpeshbhai Ashabhai Parmar (BJP), Laljibhai Melabhai Parmar (AAP), Bamba Togabhai Punambhai (Gujarat Nav Nirman Sena), Sanjaybhai Haribhai Patel (INC), Aayshabanu Aabidhusen Malek (IND), Chauhan Mahipatsinh Kesarisinh (IND), Rajeshbhai Dashrathbhai Raval (IND).>>;Voter turnout in Matar:>>>According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 69.91%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 75.11%, while it was 75.75% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -5.2% compared to the 2017 turnout.>>;Poll dates:>>>Matar went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.>>;Extent of Matar constituency:>>>Assembly constituency No.115. Matar comprises of the following areas of Kheda district of Gujarat: 1. Matar Taluka. 2. Kheda Taluka (Part) Villages - Naika, Bherai, Dhathal, Vadala, Hariyala, Khumarvad, Vavdi, Damri, Govindpura, Shetra, Rasikpura, Varsang, Radhu, Chandna, Vasna Bujarg, Kheda (m). 3. Nadiad Taluka (Part) Villages - Degam, Zarol, Dantali, Dabhan, Davda, Bamroli, Palana, Vaso, Rampura, Pij, mitral, Gangapur, Navagam (Hathaj), Thaledi, Kaloli.>>A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Matar constituency, which are: Dholka, Mehmedabad, Mahudha, Nadiad, Petlad, Sojitra. Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Matar

List of candididates contesting from Matar Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Kalpeshbhai Ashabhai Parmar Party: BJP Age: 53  Profession: Farming & Animal Husbandry Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Literate Total assets: Rs 1.2 crore Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 9.4 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 1.1 crore Total income: Rs 0 

Candidate name: Laljibhai Melabhai Parmar Party: AAP Age: 50  Profession: Agriculture Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 5th Pass Total assets: Rs 1.5 crore Liabilities: Rs 17.3 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 33.3 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 1.2 crore Total income: Rs 0 

Candidate name: Bamba Togabhai Punambhai Party: Gujarat Nav Nirman Sena Age: 37  Profession: Retired Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Graduate Total assets: Rs 72.9 lakh Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 24.3 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 48.6 lakh Total income: Rs 6.1 lakh 

Candidate name: Sanjaybhai Haribhai Patel Party: INC Age: 56  Profession: Farming, Animal Husbandry & Contractor Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Others Total assets: Rs 21.5 crore Liabilities: Rs 30.1 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 crore Immovable assets: Rs 20.3 crore Total income: Rs 25.7 lakh 

Candidate name: Aayshabanu Aabidhusen Malek Party: IND Age: 25  Profession: Job Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Post Graduate Total assets: Rs 1.8 lakh Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 0 Total income: Rs 0 

Candidate name: Chauhan Mahipatsinh Kesarisinh Party: IND Age: 36  Profession: Farming Number of criminal cases: 3 Education: Graduate Total assets: Rs 40.5 lakh Liabilities: Rs 15000 Moveable assets: Rs 25 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 15.5 lakh Total income: Rs 0 

Candidate name: Rajeshbhai Dashrathbhai Raval Party: IND Age: 44  Profession: Labor Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 8th Pass Total assets: Rs 15000 Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 15000 Immovable assets: Rs 0 Total income: Rs 0 For =’https://www.news18.com/assembly-elections-2022/gujarat/matar-election-result-s06a115/?utm_source=internal&utm_medium=articlebody&utm_campaign=gjhpelections’ target=’_blank’>detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Matar go here>.

