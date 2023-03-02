Matarbari Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Matarbari seat in Tripura. A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Srikanta Datta (RSP), Ratan Debbarma (IND), Pranajit Singha Roy (BJP), Partha Karmakar (CPIMLL), Bibhu Lal Dey (IND). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 89.16% which is -3.53% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.32 Matarbari (মাতারবাড়ী) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Gomati district of Tripura. Matarbari is part of Tripura West Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: General .

LIVE Matarbari election result

Advertisement

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Matarbari election result or click here for compact election results of Matarbari and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Matarbari go here.

Demographic profile of Matarbari:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.04% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 26.21%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.84%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 54789 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 27,625 were male and 27,164 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Matarbari in 2023 is 983 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 50586 eligible electors, of which 25,818 were male, 24,768 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 46272 eligible electors, of which 23,749 were male, 22,523 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Matarbari in 2018 was 152. In 2013, there were 70 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Matarbari:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Biplab Kumar Ghosh of BJP won in this seat defeating Madhab Chandra Saha of CPM by a margin of 1569 which was 3.36% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 49.47% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Madhab Chandra Saha of CPM emerged victorious in this seat beating Biplab Kumar Ghosh of INC by a margin of 1310 votes which was 2.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 50.09% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 32. Matarbari Assembly segment of the 1. Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency. Pratima Bhoumik of BJP won the Tripura West Parliament seat defeating Subal Bhowmik of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura West Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Matarbari:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Matarbari:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Matarbari are: Srikanta Datta (RSP), Ratan Debbarma (IND), Pranajit Singha Roy (BJP), Partha Karmakar (CPIMLL), Bibhu Lal Dey (IND).

Voter turnout in Matarbari:

Advertisement

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 89.16%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 92.69%, while it was 95.78% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -3.53% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Matarbari went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Matarbari constituency:

Assembly constituency No.32. Matarbari comprises of the following areas of Gomati district of Tripura: Matarbari and maharani Tehsils; murapara mouza in Jamjuri Tehsil; Garjichhara and Garji R.F. mouzas in Garji Tehsil in udaipur Sub- Division.

A total of Seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Matarbari constituency, which are: Bagma, Radhakishorepur, Kakraban-Salgarh, Rajnagar, Belonia, Santirbazar, Amarpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Matarbari:

The geographic coordinates of Matarbari is: 23°30’55.1"N 91°32’06.0"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Matarbari

List of candidates contesting from Matarbari Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Tarmin Uddin

Party: IND

Age: 36

Gender: Male

Profession: Business

Education: 10th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Pranajit Roy

Party: INC

Age: 32

Gender: Male

Profession: Business

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 17 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Candidate name: Biralal Noatia

Party: TMP

Age: 32

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker & Self Employed

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 23571

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Abhishek Debroy

Party: BJP

Age: 40

Gender: Male

Profession: Business

Education: Graduate Professional

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 56.2 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 50.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.6 lakh

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Matarbari election result or click here for compact election results of Matarbari and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Matarbari go here.

Read all the Latest News here