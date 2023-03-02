Mawhati Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Mawhati seat in Meghalaya. A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Shemphang Lyngdoh (NPP), Roswel Shadap (PDF), Osbert B. Rynjah (IND), Evalyni Kharbani (HSPDP), Dr. Saralin Dorphang (TMC), Dr. Evarist Myrsing (BJP), Charles Marngar (INC), Baiahunlang Makdoh (UDP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 71.5% which is -17.07% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.8 Mawhati is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Khasi and Jaintia Hills region and Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya. Mawhati is part of Shillong Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Mawhati election result

Demographic profile of Mawhati:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.01% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 93.09%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 60.21%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 39,214 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 19,842 were male and 19,372 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mawhati in 2023 is 976 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 32,017 eligible electors, of which 16,362 were male, 15,655 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 25,245 eligible electors, of which 12,813 were male, 12,432 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mawhati in 2018 was 19. In 2013, there were 12 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Mawhati:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Dasakhiatbha Lamare of NPP won in this seat defeating Julias Kitbok Dorphang of IND by a margin of 204 which was 0.72% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPP had a vote share of 22.32% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Julias Kitbok Dorphang of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating Donbok Khymdeit of UDP by a margin of 1,159 votes which was 5.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 35.7% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 8. Mawhati Assembly segment of the 1. Shillong Lok Sabha constituency. Vincent H Pala of INC won the Shillong Parliament seat defeating Jemino Mawthoh of UDP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Shillong Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Mawhati:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Mawhati:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from Mawhati are: Shemphang Lyngdoh (NPP), Roswel Shadap (PDF), Osbert B. Rynjah (IND), Evalyni Kharbani (HSPDP), Dr. Saralin Dorphang (TMC), Dr. Evarist Myrsing (BJP), Charles Marngar (INC), Baiahunlang Makdoh (UDP).

Voter turnout in Mawhati:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 71.5%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 88.57%, while it was 91.51% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -17.07% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Mawhati went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Mawhati constituency:

Assembly constituency No.8. Mawhati comprises of the following areas of Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya: 1. 1 Umsiang, 2 umlaper, 3 mawhati, 4 Raitong, 5 mawlyngkhung, 14 mawlasnai and 15 Tyrso G.S. Circles of umsning C.D. Block.

A total of Three Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border Mawhati constituency, which are: Nongpoh, Umsning, Umroi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Morigao, Kamrup Metropolitican & West Karbi Anglong Districts of Assam.

Map location of Mawhati:

The geographic coordinates of Mawhati is: 25°52’12.4"N 92°06’02.9"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Mawhati

List of candidates contesting from Mawhati Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Shemphang LyngdohParty: NPPAge: 48Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessmanEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 30.8 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 4.3 croreTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Roswel ShadapParty: PDFAge: 46Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: 8th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 49.7 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 2 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Osbert B. RynjahParty: INDAge: 42Gender: MaleProfession: Self EmployedEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 4.9 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Evalyni KharbaniParty: HSPDPAge: 39Gender: FemaleProfession: BusinessEducation: 8th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 109.8 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 4.8 croreTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr. Saralin DorphangParty: TMCAge: 44Gender: FemaleProfession: Ex Medical Health OfficerEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.7 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr. Evarist MyrsingParty: BJPAge: 36Gender: MaleProfession: Social EntrepreneurEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 24.9 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 3 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Charles MarngarParty: INCAge: 38Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessmanEducation: 8th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 17.7 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 9.2 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Baiahunlang MakdohParty: UDPAge: 57Gender: MaleProfession: Retired Government ServantEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 5.9 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 10.1 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mawhati election result or click here for compact election results of Mawhati and all other seats in Meghalaya. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Mawhati go here.

