Mawphlang Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.24 Mawphlang is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Khasi and Jaintia Hills region and East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya. Mawphlang is part of Shillong Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Mawphlang election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mawphlang election result or click here for compact election results of Mawphlang and all other seats in Meghalaya. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Mawphlang go here.

Demographic profile of Mawphlang:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 98.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.99%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 35,470 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 16,803 were male and 18,667 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mawphlang in 2023 is 1111 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 29,498 eligible electors, of which 13,956 were male, 15,542 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 24,050 eligible electors, of which 11,428 were male, 12,622 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mawphlang in 2018 was 14. In 2013, there were 4 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Mawphlang:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Syntar Klas Sunn of IND won in this seat defeating Kennedy Cornelius Khyriem of INC by a margin of 718 which was 2.71% of the total votes cast for the seat. IND had a vote share of 42.19% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Kennedy Cornelius Khyriem of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating J Antonius Lyngdoh of UDP by a margin of 3,344 votes which was 15.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 43.12% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 24. Mawphlang Assembly segment of the 1. Shillong Lok Sabha constituency. Vincent H Pala of INC won the Shillong Parliament seat defeating Jemino Mawthoh of UDP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Shillong Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Mawphlang:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Mawphlang:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from Mawphlang are: Wossarroi Rani (BJP), Mawkordor Rynjah (TMC), Matthew Beyondstar Kurbah (UDP), Kennedy Cornelius Khyriem (NPP), Doristar Marbaniang (VPP), Dannyson Kurbah (INC), Auspicious Lyngdoh Mawphlang (PDF).

Voter turnout in Mawphlang:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 82.38%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 88.68%, while it was 88.84% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -6.3% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Mawphlang went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Mawphlang constituency:

Assembly constituency No.24. Mawphlang comprises of the following areas of East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya: 1. 8 Pyndenlitha, 9 Nongspung, 12 mawngap, 13 mawreng, 14 lyngiong and 15 mawphlang G. S Circles of mawphlang C.D. Block, 2. 6 mawkriah G.S. Circle of mylliem C.D. Block, 3. 4. laitkroh and 15. mawbeh G. S. Circles of Khatar Shnong C. D. Block and 4. 1 Tyrsad G.S. Circle of mawsynram C.D. Block.

A total of Seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border Mawphlang constituency, which are: Mawthadraishan, Sohiong, Mylliem, Sohra, Shella, Mawsynram, Mawkyrwat. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Mawphlang:

The geographic coordinates of Mawphlang is: 25°28’21.0"N 91°43’09.5"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Mawphlang

List of candidates contesting from Mawphlang Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Wossarroi RaniParty: BJPAge: 38Gender: MaleProfession: Self EmployedEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 46.8 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mawkordor RynjahParty: TMCAge: 49Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessmanEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 10.2 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 2.4 lakh

Candidate name: Matthew Beyondstar KurbahParty: UDPAge: 58Gender: MaleProfession: Retired Government Employee (MeECL)Education: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 3 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kennedy Cornelius KhyriemParty: NPPAge: 56Gender: MaleProfession: Social ServiceEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 4.7 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Doristar MarbaniangParty: VPPAge: 62Gender: MaleProfession: Retired Govt. ServantEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 4.5 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 1.9 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dannyson KurbahParty: INCAge: 43Gender: MaleProfession: Assistant Superintendent (Resigned)Education: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 44.7 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Auspicious Lyngdoh MawphlangParty: PDFAge: 31Gender: MaleProfession: Self EmployedEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 23.7 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 8.4 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

