Mawthadraishan Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Mawthadraishan seat in Meghalaya. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Shakliar Warjri (HSPDP), Fourteenson Lyngkhoi (INC), Darikmen L.Marshillong (BJP), Brolding Nongsiej (UDP), Biolinda L.Nonglait (NPP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 91.3% which is 0.34% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.31 Mawthadraishan is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Khasi and Jaintia Hills region and Eastern West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya. Mawthadraishan is part of Shillong Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Mawthadraishan election result

Advertisement

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mawthadraishan election result or click here for compact election results of Mawthadraishan and all other seats in Meghalaya. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Mawthadraishan go here.

Demographic profile of Mawthadraishan:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 99.22%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 60.16%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 43,734 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 21,477 were male and 22,257 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mawthadraishan in 2023 is 1036 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 35,653 eligible electors, of which 17,548 were male, 18,105 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 28,755 eligible electors, of which 14,106 were male, 14,649 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Mawthadraishan in 2018 was 17. In 2013, there were 13 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Mawthadraishan:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Brolding Nongsiej of UDP won in this seat defeating Biolinda L Nonglait of HSPDP by a margin of 1,829 which was 5.57% of the total votes cast for the seat. UDP had a vote share of 41.18% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Brolding Nongsiej of UDP emerged victorious in this seat beating Fenella Lyngdoh Nonglait of HSPDP by a margin of 424 votes which was 1.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. UDP had a vote share of 30% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 31. Mawthadraishan Assembly segment of the 1. Shillong Lok Sabha constituency. Vincent H Pala of INC won the Shillong Parliament seat defeating Jemino Mawthoh of UDP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, UDP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Shillong Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Mawthadraishan:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Mawthadraishan:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from Mawthadraishan are: Shakliar Warjri (HSPDP), Fourteenson Lyngkhoi (INC), Darikmen L.Marshillong (BJP), Brolding Nongsiej (UDP), Biolinda L.Nonglait (NPP).

Voter turnout in Mawthadraishan:

Advertisement

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 91.3%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 90.96%, while it was 90.36% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 0.34% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Mawthadraishan went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Mawthadraishan constituency:

Assembly constituency No.31. Mawthadraishan comprises of the following areas of Eastern West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya: 1. 1 Kynshi, 2 myriaw, 3 Nongjlak, 10 Pariong, 11 mawkyllei, 12 umkrem, 13 Nongsillong, 14 lawbyrtun and 15 Nonkasen G.S. Circles of mawthadraishan C.D. Block, 2. 3. Kynrut, 6. mawkohmit, 7. Wahrit, 8. Nongum and 10. Bynther G.S. Circles of mairang C.D. Block and 3. mairang (TC) (Part i.e. N.Bynther, m.Bynther & u.Bynther).

A total of Seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border Mawthadraishan constituency, which are: Nongstoin, Mawshynrut, Mawkyrwat, Mawphlang, Sohiong, Mairang, Jirang. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Mawthadraishan:

The geographic coordinates of Mawthadraishan is: 25°36’31.3"N 91°32’29.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Mawthadraishan

List of candidates contesting from Mawthadraishan Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Shakliar WarjriParty: HSPDPAge: 26Gender: MaleProfession: Self EmployedEducation: OthersCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 9.3 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Fourteenson LyngkhoiParty: INCAge: 47Gender: MaleProfession: Social WorkerEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 5.8 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Darikmen L.MarshillongParty: BJPAge: 33Gender: FemaleProfession: Self EmployedEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 2 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Brolding NongsiejParty: UDPAge: 55Gender: MaleProfession: Social Service (Ex MLA)Education: 10th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 10.5 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Biolinda L.NonglaitParty: NPPAge: 36Gender: FemaleProfession: Self EmployedEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 44.4 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mawthadraishan election result or click here for compact election results of Mawthadraishan and all other seats in Meghalaya. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Mawthadraishan go here.

Read all the Latest News here