Mayur Vihar Phase-II ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.196

Ward No.196 Mayur Vihar Phase-Ii (मयूर व‍िहार फेज-2) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the East Delhi district and Patparganj Assembly constituency and East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Mayur Vihar Phase-Ii went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Mayur Vihar Phase-Ii corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Mayur Vihar Phase-Ii ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Mayur Vihar Phase-Ii was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Mayur Vihar Phase-Ii candidates 2022

There are a total of 4 contestants in the fray from Mayur Vihar Phase-Ii ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Devendra Kumar (AAP), Bipin Bihari Singh (BJP), Heera Singh Rawat (INC), Arjun Singh Chauhan (IND).

MLA and MP of Mayur Vihar Phase-Ii

Manish Sisodia of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 57. Patparganj Assembly constituency and Gautam Gambhir of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Mayur Vihar Phase-Ii is a part.

Demographic profile of Mayur Vihar Phase-Ii

According to the delimitation report, Mayur Vihar Phase-Ii ward has a total population of 55,663 of which 10,835 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 19.47% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Mayur Vihar Phase-Ii ward

The following areas are covered under the Mayur Vihar Phase-Ii ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: East Vinod Nagar Block F; East Vinod Nagar Block A; East Vinod Nagar Block B; East Vinod Nagar Block C, D; East Vinod Nagar Block E; East Vinod Nagar Block G, Block - J; Kallyan Vas Block No. 9, 14, 17, 23; Kalyan Vas And Flat Block 1, 5, 6, 7, 24-26,; Kalyanvas Block 46-50; “Kalyanvas Block No. 56, 57, 64, 34, 36-45,;" Khichri Pur Block - 8,; Khichri Pur Block - 8,, Khichri Pur Colony Block No. 7,, T Camp Blk 5, Blk No. 6Khichripur Colony; Khichri Pur Colony Block No. 7,; Khichri Pur Colony Block No. 4, 5; Khichripur Village, Pkt A To F Mayur Vihar Ii; Pkt A To F Mayur Vihar Ii; R Block East Vinod Nagar; T Camp Blk 5, Blk No. 6Khichripur Colony.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 196. Mayur Vihar Phase-Ii ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Devender Kumar; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 3; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 64,88,161; Total liabilities: Rs 39,771.

Candidate name: Bipin Bihari Singh; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 8,79,92,800; Total liabilities: Rs 4,16,82,542.

Candidate name: Heera Singh Rawat; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 46,07,389; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Arjun Singh Chauhan; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 11,52,970; Total liabilities: Rs 70,386.

