MCD Election Results: Did Not Expect So Many Wards for AAP, Congress Gave Walkover, Says BJP's Adesh Gupta

As the municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls swung the Aam Aadmi Party’s way with results coming out on Wednesday, BJP’s state unit chief Adesh Kumar Gupta said his party did not expect these many wards for Arvind Kejriwal’s outfit and accused the Congress of giving the capital’s ruling party a walkover.

On who was the BJP’s main rival in the polls, he told News18 it was always AAP.

“It (MCD election) was a fight (of BJP) with AAP. Congress has gone to zero. Congress gave a walkover to AAP," he said, alleging that if the Congress had not joined hands with the Aam Aadmi Party, the grand old party could have performed much better in a number of wards.

When asked if the Bharatiya Janata Party had expected these many seats for AAP, he said “no".

“Anti-incumbency is always a major factor. MCD gave the ground-level services and we worked there for 15 years. It has a direct connection with the people. We have worked very hard, even during the coronavirus period," Gupta, also a former mayor, said.

Speaking about the exit polls, he said they have performed much better than what was predicted.

“It is correct that we are not able to cross the majority mark but it is also true that we have performed much better than what was predicted in the exit polls," he added.

Gupta also said every election is teamwork and added that the party will have an analysis of how things didn’t go as they were expected. “It is just an election and not the end."

The counting of votes for the MCD polls has ended with AAP winning 134 wards. The BJP won 104 wards while the Congress finished third as it got nine.

