Bobi Darling: Meet AAP's First Transgender Candidate Who Won from Sultanpuri in Delhi MCD Elections

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and lone transgender candidate from Sultanpuri-A ward, Bobi won with flying colours in the Delhi MCD Elections, the State Election Commission said on Wednesday. Born and raised in Sultanpuri, she/they have been a famous name in the ward because of her/their extensive social work. Bobi defeated Congress candidate Varuna Dhaka by a margin of 6,714 votes.

Bobi Kinnar or Bobi Darling scripted history and became the first transgender member of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. This was the first time AAP fielded a transgender person in the election.

All you need to know about Bobi Kinnar:

Advertisement

Before contesting the MCD polls on an AAP ticket, Bobi Kinnar previously contested the 2017 elections as an independent candidate. According to a Hindustan Times report, Bobi is the president of the Delhi unit of the Hindu Yuva Samaj Ekta Awam Anti-Terrorism Committee. Bobi is known for her/their extensive work in Sultanpuri, where the 38-year-old was was born and raised. Bobi faces discrimination because of her/their gender identity, an Indian Express report said. After being chosen to represent the party, Bobi had said she wants to beautify her constituency and improve the lives of her neighbours. Bobi had said that she would work to weed out corruption from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Bobi was taken by the transgender community at the age of 14-15. From there, she went on to become a wedding dancer, and later entered politics through social work.

Follow our Live Coverage of Delhi MCD Election results here

Read all the Latest Politics News here