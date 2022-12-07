Meethapur ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.182

Ward No.182 Meethapur (मीठापुर) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South East Delhi district and Badarpur Assembly constituency and South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Meethapur went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Meethapur corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Meethapur ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

Advertisement

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Meethapur was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Meethapur candidates 2022

There are a total of 8 contestants in the fray from Meethapur ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Reeta (AAP), Guddi Devi (BJP), Mala Devi (BSP), Lata Kumari (CPM), Amiri Devi (INC), Laxmidevi (IND), Savita Sharma (IND), Meenakshi Sharma (NCP).

MLA and MP of Meethapur

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri of BJP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 53. Badarpur Assembly constituency and Ramesh Bidhuri of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Meethapur is a part.

Demographic profile of Meethapur

Advertisement

According to the delimitation report, Meethapur ward has a total population of 69,837 of which 6,727 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 9.63% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Meethapur ward

The following areas are covered under the Meethapur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: A Block Meethapur Ext, Mata Wali Gali, Harijan Basti, Meethapur Ext. Part-Ii, Meethapur Ext. Part-Iii; Ekta Vihar; Gagan Vihar; Harsh Vihar; Lakhpat Colony Part-I, Sudershan Park; Lakhpat Colony Part-I, Sudershan Park, Sri Colony; Meethapur Village; Om Nagar; Sai Nagar; Shakti Vihar; Shiv Puri; Lakhpat Colony, Lakhpat Colony Part-Ii; Meethapur Ext. Sindhu Farm Road Block-B.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Advertisement

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 182. Meethapur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Reeta; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 53,41,000; Total liabilities: Rs 12,23,909.

Candidate name: Guddi Devi; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 58,18,058; Total liabilities: Rs 1,50,000.

Candidate name: Mala Devi; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,03,92,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Advertisement

Candidate name: Lata Kumari; Party: CPIM; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,72,115; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Amiri Devi; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 1,09,16,390; Total liabilities: Rs 17,20,535.

Candidate name: Laxmi Devi; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 2,85,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Savita Sharma; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 13,70,000; Total liabilities: Rs 4,48,000.

Advertisement

Candidate name: Meenakshi Sharma; Party: NCP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,42,23,997; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Read all the Latest News here