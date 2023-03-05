Aiming for a lion’s share in the new government in Meghalaya, the state BJP has asked Conrad Sangma to induct two of its MLAs in the new cabinet.

Maintaining that it was a coalition government, state BJP president Ernest Mawrie said both the legislators were senior and the central leadership wanted them to be inducted into the new cabinet.

“From the central leadership of the BJP as well as from the state BJP, we have approached the chief minister but, again, it is his prerogative. Our central leaders, however, want both MLAs to be inducted into the cabinet," Mawrie said.

“Yes, we have asked the party to communicate that to Conrad," said senior BJP MLA AL Hek.

According to sources, Sangma has had to face a lot of difficulty in getting support from other MLAs and political parties. But the BJP was the first to stand by the National People’s Party, sources added.

Sangma will be sworn in as the Meghalaya CM for a second term on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

