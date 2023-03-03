Meghalaya Election Results: Conrad Sangma’s NPP Chalks Plan For Govt Formation, Key Announcement Likely Today

The ruling National People’s Party (NPP) in Meghalaya emerged as the single-largest party in the state on Thursday, winning 26 seats out of the 59 constituencies that went to polls on February 27.

The party however fell short of a majority, but strong indications suggest that they would work out a plan to form a government in the state.

Sources say the party would have the support of three more MLAs by noon and would make the announcement in a press conference later today.

As it stands, the NPP has 26 MLAs of its own. Two more from the BJP would take its total to 28. They are still short of two MLAs.

The BJP, which had brought star campaigners, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief J P Nadda and Shah, managed to win only two seats in the state.

Sources tell News18 that the top contender for the CM’s post - Conrad Sangma - spoke to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma before the election results. After the exit polls, Sangma had reportedly said that he would want the backing of a stable party and hinted at an alliance with the BJP.

Experts say it was Sangma’s personal contacts and strategic planning that helped NPP.

Historically, political parties rarely emerge as the single largest party wins a majority. Most reports suggested that the trend would continue in the 2023 polls as well.

Experts say the fight for a majority was not an easy one for the NPP. While on one side it had the full support of the BJP, it was the TMC that proved to be stiff competition for the NPP after they poached heavyweight Mukul Sangma from the Congress.

The party claims that their development work and extensive campaigning to project TMC as an outsiders’ party may have helped.

Speaking to News18 before polling, Sangama said, “TMC projected BJP as “Bahari" party in Bengal, similarly they are also outsiders in Meghalaya."

Though initial trends gave TMC early leads, NPP picked up wins later.

