As predicted by exit polls, Meghalaya delivered a hung verdict as the counting of votes polled on February 27 took place on Thursday.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party (NPP) emerged as the single-largest party winning 26 seats but fell short of the majority figure of 31 in the 60-member assembly. The counting has been completed.

The United Democratic Party (UDP) finished second after securing 11 seats. Congress and Trinamool Congress got 5 seats each while BJP, Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP), People’s Democratic Front and Independents secured two seats each.

Voice of the People Party (VPP), which was founded in November 2021, bagged 4 seats.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Meghalaya Polls: Conrad Retains South Tura, Mukul Wins 1, Loses 1; A Look at Big Winners & Losers

Polling was not held in Sohiong Assembly Constituency in East Khasi Hills district following the death of United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate H. Donkupar Roy Lyngdoh.

Why NPP Failed to Secure Majority?

NPP contested 57 seats out of 59 constituencies which went to polls last month and secured 31.4% vote share. However, it failed to touch the majority mark. One reason why the majority eluded is that party candidates lost three seats by a margin of less than 100.

NPP’s Stephanson Mukhim lost the Amlarem seat to UDP’s Lakhmen Rymbui by a margin of 57 votes.

In Dadenggre, the margin of NPP candidate James Pangsang Kongkal Sangma was 18 votes. TMC’s Rupa M Marak emerged victorious defeating the NPP nominee.

NPP’s MD Abdus Saleh failed to win the Rajabala seat and lost to TMC candidate Dr Mizanpur Rahman Kazi by mere 10 votes.

In two other seats, the margin of NPP candidates’ defeat was 434 and 372 votes.

Advertisement

UDP Balajied Kupar Synrem defeated NPP’s Grace Mary Kharpuri in Shella by 434 votes whereas former CM and TMC nominee Mukul Sangma beat NPP’s Nihim D Shira by only 372 votes.

Read all the Latest Politics News here