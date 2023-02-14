Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Tuesday pledged to make Meghalaya corruption-free. Saying the state is facing obstacles while moving forward towards the path of development, Nadda said the BJP has decided to make Meghalaya free of corruption.

“Due to corruption, Meghalaya is not able to move forward smoothly and that’s why the BJP has decided to make Meghalaya corruption free and we will move forward in this direction," the BJP chief said while addressing his first rally in Shillong.

Meghalaya will vote on February 27, along with Nagaland. Counting of votes for both the states, along with Tripura, which votes on February 27, will be held on March 2.

Nadda during his two-day visit to Meghalaya’s capital Shillong addressed a rally in West Shillong to energise the BJP election campaign.

Taking a dig at the ruling NPP, Nadda said, “If the right button is pressed, it will lead to development, if the wrong button is pressed, it will lead to corruption."

The BJP chief added that the last 8 years have seen unprecedented development in the Northeast. “Meghalaya has its own history, its own culture and the state on its own is trying to walk the path of development, but it is also true that among the Northeastern states, there has been a competition for development after PM Narendra Modi came to power," he said.

“In this competition for development, it’s our endeavour to ensure all the states move forward," he added.

Nadda said over Rs 9 lakh crore has been invested for the purpose of infrastructure development in the last eight years. Under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS), Rs 3,400 crore has been invested.

“Are the works on National Highways going on? Are the works on airways going on? Are the works on railways going on? That’s why we have initiated the work to strengthen the infrastructure in the state," Nadda said.

The BJP president further said that India is the fastest-growing economy in the world. Giving examples of Sri Lanka and Pakistan, which are struggling financially, Nadda said it clearly shows the impact of wrong decisions.

Nadda will release the BJP poll manifesto on Wednesday.

A total of 375 candidates are in the fray for the 60-member House.

The ruling NPP is fighting the elections on 57 seats, the Congress and BJP are contesting all the 60 seats, while the TMC has fielded candidates in 58 seats. The United Democratic Party (UDP) is contesting the elections on 47 seats, the VPP on 18 seats, and the HSDP on 11 seats.

