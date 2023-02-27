Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People’s Party (NPP) supremo Conrad Sangma expressed confidence in winning the ensuing state Assembly elections and dismissed Trinamool Congress as a challenge.

Sangma cast his vote at Walbakgre Government LP School in Tura today and said the mode of the voters is very positive towards the NPP.

Speaking to CNN-NEWS18, he said, “The mode of the voters is very positive to NPP and we are confident, it will be in our favour. The last five years have been very challenging. But we have faced it and dealt with all the major issues of the state. Major issues like the Assam-Meghalaya border issues are being solved. Insurgent-related issues and the kind of disturbances the state had minimized. In spite of all the challenges, we were able to provide a strong economic boost to the state. We have seen that people are very positive about us. We are hopeful".

The counting of votes will take place on March 2.

Sangma said the post-poll alliance will only be decided after the results. He further stated that PM Narendra Modi’s visit is not going to impact people’s support for the NPP.

“Modi is the prime minister of the country. It is very normal that people of the state would be excited to see him. But the issues of the locals can be dealt with by the local party only. Also all the parties in Meghalaya, even those who have earlier formed alliances after the poll have contested polls alone. That is why a political war of words happens. Like it’s happening between BJP-NPP. It’s not a concern to worry. "

Commenting on TMC and Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma, the CM said, “We never take any of our opponents lightly. But TMC is already broken. Now it will take them time to reach the grass root level."

He also said the way TMC chief Mamata Banerjee speaks in West Bengal, NPP should be the party ruling Meghalaya.

Garo Hills constitutes 24 out of 60 seats in Meghalaya. As many as eight of twelve Chief ministers have been from the region. Conrad Sangma, Mukul Sangma and Bernard Marak are all from Garo hills.

