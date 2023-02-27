Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Sangma on Monday reposed faith in the people of Meghalaya and said his party would win a majority in the state assembly elections.

Though Meghalaya has 60 seats, polling took place across 59 constituencies today as voting in Sohiong constituency has been adjourned following the death of one of the candidates.

Speaking exclusively to CNN-NEWS18, Sangma said, “My confidence revolves around my faith and trust in people’s wisdom and therefore the mandate will be accordingly anticipated in that direction because this state had demonstrated their responsibility to protect the interests of the people and the state."

Highlighting that the last five years have been “devastating" for Meghalaya, the TMC leader said the name and fame of the state have gone for a toss.

“People have taken cognizance of what has happened in the state in the last 5 years. The last 5 years have been devastating for the state. The name and fame of the state have gone for a toss. Now it has got this infamous tag of being the number one corrupt state in the country. Therefore people have a sense of responsibility "

“Corruption is more crippling than terrorism. When I was leading, we took a lot of steps to curb corruption in the state. Our state was among those states that implemented RTI, Lokayukta. But look at it now," he added.

Speaking about the Mokroh incident, Sangma said, “All along the Assam-Meghalaya border, there is so much violence recently. About the MoU signed, it is all scripted by the Assam government and Conrad Sangma has only signed it."

Mukul Sangma further stated that keeping the interest of the state and the people, the three tribes in the hills of Garo, Jayantia and Khasi, people will come together.

Meghalaya is headed towards a hung assembly with the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) emerging as the single-largest party, according to exit poll predictions.

According to Axis My India exit poll results, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma-led party NPP will win 18-24 seats, followed by Congress getting 6-12 seats and BJP securing 4-8 seats.

Matrize also predicted NPP to fall short of the majority mark, securing 21-26 seats, while the TMC will take 8-13 seats, BJP to win 6-11 seats, Congress to get 3-6 seats and others to retain 10-19 seats.

The ETG has predicted NPP to secure 22 seats, the BJP 5 and Congress 3 seats, respectively.

The Jan ki Baat exit poll results have predicted an 11-16 seat win for NPP, followed by 6-11 seats by Congress, 3-7 seats by BJP and others getting 5-12 seats.

In 2018, Congress emerged as the single largest party but failed to secure a majority in the 60-member assembly. The BJP, which won only 2 seats, joined hands with the National People’s Party (NPP) to form the government in the state.

