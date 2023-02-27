As voting began for the single-phase assembly elections in Meghalaya, senior citizens led the way to participate in electoral process, paving way for younger generations to follow.

The senior citizens we interviewed have been participating in every election since Meghalaya attained statehood.

The 79-year-old Pearly B Lyngdoh asked young voters not to grumble but to come forward and vote. “I am 79 and I have come here to vote, in fact, we should not waste our right to vote. We should come forward and try our level best to come and vote for the right candidate," Lyngdoh said.

Asking youths not to shy away from voting, she said, “I am encouraging the young folks to come and vote and not to hide themselves, because unless we come out we cannot get anything we cannot just grumble inside."

Another senior citizen, O. Sangma said, “I am 79 years old, I have voted since the first Meghalaya Legislative Election and every time I make it a point that I come to the polling station and cast my vote."

The 74-year-old B. Kharbuli asked all those who have attended the age of 18 years should come forward and vote so that the right person can get elected.

“Those who have attended the age of 18 years and above should cast their vote so that they can elect a right leader who makes law in the Legislative Assembly," Kharbuli.

